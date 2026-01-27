DMR News

Brian Ferdinand of EverForward Trading Selected for Forbes Finance Council Following Peer Review Process

Jan 27, 2026

EverForward Trading announced that Brian Ferdinand, Portfolio Manager and Trader at the firm, has been named to the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only group of senior finance leaders convened by Forbes.

The Forbes Finance Council is composed of executives and practitioners across investment management, capital markets, and financial services who are selected through a selective evaluation process. Membership is extended to individuals who demonstrate sustained professional achievement, leadership within their field, and the ability to contribute informed perspectives to industry-wide dialogue.

At EverForward Trading, Ferdinand oversees portfolio management and trading execution with an emphasis on disciplined risk control, structured decision frameworks, and continuous adaptation to changing market conditions. His work centers on ensuring that trading strategies are designed to remain robust under real-world constraints rather than optimized solely for historical performance.

“Markets are a constant exercise in decision-making with imperfect information,” Ferdinand said. “The most important work happens behind the scenes—building processes that limit downside, remove emotion, and allow for clear thinking when conditions are uncertain. I look forward to contributing those perspectives through the Council.”

As a member of Forbes Finance Council, Ferdinand will engage with peers across the financial ecosystem and contribute original thought leadership through Forbes-affiliated channels, addressing topics that span market behavior, risk psychology, and the transferability of trading discipline to executive leadership.

EverForward Trading views Ferdinand’s selection as recognition of the firm’s broader commitment to professional rigor, thoughtful market participation, and long-term resilience.

About Brian Ferdinand — Portfolio Manager & Trader, EverForward:

Brian Ferdinand is a Portfolio Manager and Trader at EverForward, where he is responsible for portfolio construction, active trading, and firm-wide capital deployment. He leads EverForward’s trading operations with a disciplined focus on execution quality, structured risk management, and consistent performance across varying market environments.

His work centers on identifying asymmetric opportunities, managing drawdowns, and enforcing strict risk parameters while adapting dynamically to evolving market conditions. EverForward operates with a performance-driven mindset, prioritizing clarity of strategy, capital preservation, and scalable trading frameworks.

Brian plays a central role in shaping EverForward’s trading philosophy, ensuring that decision-making remains data-driven, accountable, and aligned with long-term objectives.

He is also a newly selected member of the Forbes Business Council, a prestigious, invitation-only community of senior executives and business leaders. You can review his published insights and contributions here:

https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Brian-Ferdinand-Portfolio-Manager-Trader-EverForward/a3ecf5cb-f89e-411e-9625-5d67737104c5

About EverForward:

EverForward is a trading firm focused on portfolio construction, active trading, and execution across liquid global markets. The firm emphasizes clarity of strategy and scalable trading frameworks designed for consistent performance.

