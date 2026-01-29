Company founder says businesses must shift from “ranking” to “being recommended” as ChatGPT and Perplexity reshape how consumers discover products and as 60% of Google Search now don’t result in a click.

With 40% of Gen Z users now preferring AI tools over traditional search engines, AEO Engine is helping brands adapt to the shift by optimizing their content for citation in AI-generated answers. The company, which specializes in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), has scaled to $700,000 ARR in under six months with 50+ brands under management. Clients report an average of 920% growth in AI-driven traffic, with ROI ranging from 3-8x within 180 days. (Case studies: https://aeoengine.ai/case-studies )

KEY INDUSTRY STATISTICS:

40% of Gen Z uses AI tools instead of Google for discovery

Zero-click searches now dominate as AI Overviews answer queries directly

$700K ARR in 6 months — AEO Engine's rapid growth validates market demand

50+ brands currently managed by AEO Engine

920% average traffic growth achieved by AEO Engine clients

ChatGPT processes over 1 billion queries weekly

BODY — MARKET CONTEXT:

The rise of AI-powered answer engines represents the most significant shift in search behavior since the introduction of mobile. Platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google Gemini, and Bing Copilot don’t simply list links — they synthesize information and recommend specific brands, products, and solutions.

“We’re witnessing the end of the ’10 blue links’ era,” said Vijay Jacob , Founder and CEO of AEO Engine. “When someone asks ChatGPT ‘what’s the best project management tool,’ the AI doesn’t show a results page. It gives an answer. Brands that aren’t optimized for this new reality are becoming invisible to an entire generation of consumers.”

BODY — THE AEO METHODOLOGY:

Answer Engine Optimization differs fundamentally from traditional SEO. While SEO focuses on ranking factors like keywords and backlinks, AEO emphasizes:

Entity Recognition — Ensuring AI systems recognize a brand as a distinct, trustworthy entity and even built a free ai schema markup generator tool that anyone can use. Structured Data — Implementing Schema.org markup that machines can parse and cite LLM-Ready Content — Creating question-answer formatted content that AI can quote directly Third-Party Validation — Building citations on platforms AI systems trust, including Reddit, Quora, and industry publications

AEO Engine’s platform automates much of this process using a network of 50+ AI agents that continuously create, optimize, and publish content tailored for AI discovery and uses an extended outreach team to build site authority and brand awareness via link building, Reddit and Quora Seeding and traditional PR coupled with some advanced strategies like audio overviews and social media repurposing autonomously.

FOUNDER BACKGROUND:

Vijay Jacob’s approach draws on over a decade of experience in SEO and performance marketing. He also founded UGC Engine , a social media content automation platform, and FosterFBA, an Amazon advertising agency established in 2018. His previous venture, ProductScope AI, grew to serve more than 50,000 brands globally.

The company’s co-founder and strategic advisor, Dan Ashburn, brings ecommerce expertise as Co-Founder of Titan Network , an INC 5000-recognized elite Amazon seller mastermind whose members generate nine figures in annual Amazon sales annually.

AEO ENGINE CLIENT RESULTS: (Case studies: https://aeoengine.ai/case-studies )

AEO Engine clients report measurable improvements across AI platforms:

DI ORO : Tripled organic search traffic in 180 days; customers now discover products via ChatGPT

: Tripled organic search traffic in 180 days; customers now discover products via ChatGPT Dominate Dental : Secured AI Overview placement for high-intent commercial keywords like “best dental seo agency” etc

: Secured AI Overview placement for high-intent commercial keywords like “best dental seo agency” etc Gourmend Foods: Achieved visibility across both traditional search and AI answer engines

LOOKING AHEAD:

“AI Search optimization is truly a blue ocean moment circa 2014 for Google SEO, the companies investing in AEO today will dominate their categories for the next decade,” Jacob added. “Just like brands that adopted SEO early gained lasting advantages, early movers in Answer Engine Optimization are establishing themselves as the default answers AI systems recommend.”

ABOUT AEO ENGINE:

AEO Engine is the first fully AI-powered Answer Engine Optimization system, founded in 2025 in New York. The company helps brands achieve not only traditional search index visibility but also visibility and citations across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Bing Copilot, and Google AI Overviews . Services include entity optimization, structured data implementation, AI visibility audits, LLM-ready Topical Authority content creation, AI citations monitoring, Authority Building via Link Building and Brand Mentions via Reddit & Quora Seeding. Learn more at https://aeoengine.ai/case-studies.

