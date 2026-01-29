Starbucks Lifts Cap On CEO’s Personal Jet Use After Security Review

Starbucks has removed a $250,000 annual cap on its chief executive’s personal use of the company jet after a security review concluded that expanded protection measures were needed because of safety concerns.

Security Review Drives Policy Change

Starbucks said the decision followed an independent third-party assessment that found enhanced security measures were necessary for chief executive Brian Niccol. The review cited increased media attention and what the company described as “credible threat actors.”

Under the revised arrangement, Niccol will be permitted to use the company aircraft for all air travel, including personal, commuting, and business trips. The policy will now be reviewed every three months.

Commuting And Prior Cap Structure

Niccol uses the Starbucks jet to commute nearly 1,000 miles between his family home in Newport Beach, California, and the company’s headquarters in Seattle. Until September, his personal use of the aircraft was limited by an annual cap, after which he was required to reimburse the company.

That cap was replaced after Starbucks’ compensation committee recommended quarterly reviews of his personal flights, a move approved by the board.

Broader Context Of Executive Security

The change comes amid heightened security measures across US corporations following the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson last year. Starbucks said the review determined private aviation was necessary given Niccol’s role and the broader threat landscape.

The review also recommended a dedicated car and driver service for ground transportation when Niccol travels in Seattle, where he also maintains a residence.

Reaction To Appointment And Environmental Concerns

When Niccol was appointed chief executive in summer 2024, replacing Laxman Narasimhan, criticism followed revelations that he would commute by company jet rather than relocate. Critics pointed to a perceived mismatch between Starbucks’ environmental messaging and executive travel practices.

Niccol’s employment agreement stated he would not be required to relocate and would be eligible to use the company aircraft for business travel and commuting between his residence and headquarters. Under the original time-share agreement, he was required to reimburse Starbucks for personal use beyond the annual cap.

Compensation And Expenses

Starbucks disclosed that Niccol received a compensation package of nearly $31m in 2025, following more than $95m the previous year. His total security expenses in 2025 amounted to $1.1m, alongside $997,000 related to his use of the company jet for commuting and personal travel.

Background And Turnaround Efforts

Niccol was recruited from Chipotle Mexican Grill, where he led a recovery after food safety issues. At Starbucks, he was tasked with addressing a sales slowdown.

His “Back to Starbucks” strategy included simplifying the menu, speeding up service, reviewing pricing, cutting 2,000 jobs, closing underperforming stores, and selling a major stake in Starbucks’ China business.

Recent Financial Performance

On Wednesday, Starbucks reported its first increase in US like-for-like sales in two years. Sales at established US stores rose 4% in the three months to 28 December 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier. Global comparable sales also increased 4% year on year.

Total turnover rose 6% to $9.9bn from $9.3bn. Pre-tax profit, however, fell to $764.8m from $1bn, with Starbucks citing labour investments tied to its turnaround strategy and inflationary pressures driven by tariffs and higher coffee prices.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.