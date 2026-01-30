DMR News

Rice & Kendig’s J. Marshall Rice Elected President of Shreveport Bar Association

Jan 30, 2026

The Shreveport Bar Association has elected J. Marshall Rice, managing partner at Rice & Kendig, as its 2026 President. Rice began his one-year term on January 1, 2026, succeeding Elizabeth Carmody.

Rice has been an active member of the Shreveport Bar Association for many years, previously serving as President of the Young Lawyers Section and Member at Large on the SBA Executive Council. He also held the positions of Vice President and President-Elect before his election to the presidency. His service beyond the local bar includes time on the Board of Governors for the Louisiana Association for Justice and as a past member of the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board’s Hearing Committee.

A Shreveport native, Rice graduated from Centenary College in 2000 and earned his law degree from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University in 2003. He focuses his practice on personal injury law, including trucking and motor vehicle cases, as well as other serious injury claims.

The 2026 SBA Executive Council includes Elizabeth M. Carmody as immediate past president, Gerald M. “Marty” Johnson Jr. as president-elect, Gregory H. Batte as vice-president, Ranee Haynes as secretary-treasurer, and Meredith Bro as secretary-treasurer elect. Additional members include Lam Crichton, Heidi Kemple-Martin, Judge Emily Miecke, L. Gordon Mosley II, Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr., Tanner R. Yeldell, Silver Sanders, and Jimmy Franklin.

Rice & Kendig has served the Shreveport-Bossier area for over four decades, focusing on personal injury cases, including vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and premises liability matters. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, ensuring clients pay no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered for their case.

