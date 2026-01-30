Hello Services Launches HelloCleaners.us Nationwide in USA

Global Expertise Arrives in the United States

Hello Services, a recognized leader in the residential and commercial cleaning industry, officially announces the launch of HelloCleaners.us, a nationwide marketplace connecting American households and businesses with professional cleaning teams. Building on a decade of international success in the United Kingdom and Canada, the platform is designed to provide consistent, high-quality services across all 50 states.

The move into the US market represents a significant milestone for Hello Services, which has consistently prioritized reliability, safety, and customer satisfaction. The introduction of HelloCleaners.us underscores the company’s commitment to delivering an organized, professional, and scalable solution to the historically fragmented cleaning industry.

From Vision to International Growth: Founder Sarbaz Hassan

Sarbaz Hassan, founder and CEO of Hello Services Ltd, established the company in the UK in 2019 with the objective of professionalizing home services and setting a standard for quality and trust. Early in its operation, the company faced the unprecedented challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Through strategic adaptation, including the introduction of contactless and safety-focused services, Hello Services not only weathered the crisis but expanded rapidly.

Under Hassan’s leadership, Hello Services scaled to more than 300 operational teams across the UK and later launched Anyclean.ca in Canada in 2024. This expansion into the United States brings Hassan’s vision full circle, applying proven systems and a customer-centric approach to a new market. “Our goal has always been to make professional cleaning accessible, reliable, and consistent,” said Hassan. “HelloCleaners.us allows us to replicate the standards that have earned trust internationally and bring them to American customers.”

Nationwide Coverage with Localized Service

HelloCleaners.us is structured to combine nationwide reach with local service excellence. Customers from urban centers such as New York City to suburban communities in Texas or tech offices in California can access vetted cleaning professionals seamlessly through the platform. Each booking guarantees quality, safety, and reliability.

The platform’s technology-driven approach ensures that customers can instantly book a range of cleaning services without navigating the uncertainty that often accompanies independent contractors. By pairing centralized support with local expertise, HelloCleaners.us aims to set a new benchmark for service quality across the United States.

Comprehensive Service Offerings

HelloCleaners.us provides a diverse suite of cleaning services tailored to meet varying customer needs. The services include:

Deep Cleaning: Intensive home cleaning designed to refresh and restore.

End of Tenancy/Move-Out Cleaning: Services that assist tenants in securing deposits and owners in preparing properties for new occupancy.

Regular Domestic Cleaning: Scheduled weekly or bi-weekly maintenance services.

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning: Professional steam cleaning and stain removal for fabrics and carpets.

After-Builders Cleaning: Post-renovation dust and debris removal for homes and commercial spaces.

Commercial/Office Cleaning: Tailored solutions for professional environments.

By standardizing procedures and vetting each team, HelloCleaners.us ensures that every customer experiences a consistent level of service regardless of location.

Ensuring Trust and Reliability

The platform distinguishes itself through its emphasis on trust, safety, and support. Customers booking through HelloCleaners.us receive:

Vetted Professionals: All cleaning teams undergo background checks and quality assessments.

Insured Services: Each service is fully insured, protecting property and customer interests.

Centralized Customer Support: Scheduling, payments, and quality issues are handled by a dedicated support team rather than individual contractors.

This structure addresses the common challenges customers face when engaging independent cleaning professionals and elevates industry standards for reliability and accountability.

Opportunities for Cleaning Teams

In addition to serving consumers, HelloCleaners.us offers professional cleaning teams a platform for steady work without the challenges of marketing, scheduling, or payment collection. Established teams and independent contractors are invited to join the nationwide network, gaining access to a top-rated international brand while maintaining operational autonomy.

Interested cleaning teams can apply directly via the HelloCleaners.us website.

About HelloCleaners.us

HelloCleaners.us operates as the United States branch of Hello Services, an internationally recognized cleaning service provider. With proven expertise in the UK and Canada, HelloCleaners.us brings advanced booking technology, nationwide coverage, and standardized operational protocols to the American market. The platform’s mission is to make high-quality residential and commercial cleaning services accessible, reliable, and consistent.

