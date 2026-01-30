DMR News

PowerDMARC Releases United States DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2026

Jan 30, 2026

PowerDMARC today announced the release of its United States DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2026, a data-driven analysis examining the current state of email authentication and transport-layer security across U.S. domains. The report analyzes hundreds of domains across major industries to assess the adoption levels of SPF, DMARC, MTA-STS, and DNSSEC. The findings provide a snapshot of how U.S. organizations are implementing widely recognized email security standards amid ongoing concerns around spoofing, impersonation, and business email compromise (BEC).

Key Findings from the Report

According to PowerDMARC’s United States DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2026:

  • SPF Adoption: 95.7% of analyzed U.S. domains have SPF records published.
  • DMARC Coverage: 95.8% of domains have a DMARC record in place.
  • DMARC Enforcement (p=reject): 49.0% of domains are enforcing DMARC at the strictest policy level.
  • MTA-STS Adoption: 1.7% of domains have implemented MTA-STS.
  • DNSSEC Adoption: 18.0% of domains have DNSSEC enabled.

Sector-Level Observations

The report identifies variation in adoption levels across the following key sectors in the US:

  • Government
  • Banking and Finance
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Healthcare
  • Education
  • Media
  • Telecom
  • Transport and Logistics

About the Report

The report is based on domain-level analysis conducted by PowerDMARC and focuses on publicly observable DNS and policy configurations.

Report Availability

The United States DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2026 is published by PowerDMARC and is now available for download on their website.

