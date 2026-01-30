DPIFS Solutions Signs ₹3,800 Crore MoU with Uttar Pradesh Government for Smart Infrastructure Projects

DPIFS Solutions Private Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to advance the state’s urban infrastructure through large-scale, AI-enabled projects. The proposed ₹3,800 crore investment will fund smart traffic management and urban surveillance systems across multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh. The MoU was officially signed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as part of the Invest UP initiative.

Strategic Investment Backed by Global Partners

The proposed investment of ₹3,800 crore is backed by global institutional funding and strategic financial partnerships, enabling DPIFS Solutions to execute large-scale capital-intensive urban infrastructure projects with financial sustainability and long-term viability. The funding structure ensures the deployment of advanced international technologies while maintaining strong governance and risk management throughout the execution process.

This innovative approach to funding and technology will allow DPIFS Solutions to deploy AI-driven solutions across various cities in Uttar Pradesh, supporting the state’s broader vision of smart, technology-led governance. The projects will focus on enhancing urban mobility, road safety, and public service delivery through intelligent, AI-powered systems.

AI-Driven Infrastructure Across Uttar Pradesh’s Major Cities

The AI-powered infrastructure projects are planned for major urban centres in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and other designated smart cities. The detailed project plans will undergo regulatory approval and planning before implementation.

The scope of the initiative includes the design, development, integration, operation, and maintenance of several cutting-edge technologies, such as AI-powered Smart Traffic Management Systems (STMS), adaptive traffic signals, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, and traffic violation detection platforms. Other elements of the plan include the establishment of integrated command and control centres, edge AI cameras, smart poles, and variable message signboards. A significant component of the initiative is the deployment of large-scale digital public information systems to enhance public access to real-time traffic and city data.

A Sustainable, Technology-Integrated Model

In addition to deploying AI technologies, DPIFS Solutions is committed to integrating sustainability into the infrastructure projects. By collaborating with clean energy providers, the company plans to incorporate solar-powered smart poles, traffic signals, and surveillance systems to reduce reliance on traditional grid power. This approach will contribute to lowering carbon emissions and supporting climate-responsible development objectives.

The integration of renewable energy into urban infrastructure will align with the broader sustainability goals of the state and ensure that the new projects not only drive technological advancements but also contribute to environmental conservation.

A New Model for Public-Private Partnerships

The projects will be implemented on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) or Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis. This framework will allow the government to avoid significant upfront capital expenditures while ensuring the long-term success of the initiatives. The public-private collaboration model offers a sustainable solution to the challenges of funding and executing large-scale urban infrastructure projects without placing undue financial strain on the public sector.

By utilizing DPIFS Solutions’ proprietary technology stack, which integrates artificial intelligence, computer vision, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced data analytics, the projects will streamline traffic flow, reduce congestion, enhance road safety, and enable real-time data-driven decision-making for urban management.

Supporting Uttar Pradesh’s Economic Growth and Employment Opportunities

The ₹3,800 crore investment is expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment opportunities, contributing to the state’s economic growth. The implementation of smart infrastructure will not only enhance the state’s digital backbone but will also attract more investment and technological innovation, creating a future-proof environment for smart city development.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh, through the Invest UP initiative, will facilitate the process by offering institutional support and coordinating with relevant state departments and local bodies. These efforts are aimed at ensuring the successful implementation of the projects, subject to applicable laws, approvals, and regulations.

Non-Binding Agreement for Future Implementation

The MoU signed between DPIFS Solutions and the Uttar Pradesh Government is non-binding and represents an expression of mutual intent. Following the necessary evaluations, including technical, financial, and regulatory assessments, separate definitive agreements will be signed to finalize the project scope, city-wise rollouts, investment phasing, and implementation timelines.

Uttar Pradesh’s Vision for AI-Enabled Urban Transformation

This MoU represents a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s journey towards becoming a national leader in AI-enabled, globally funded, and environmentally sustainable urban infrastructure. By partnering with DPIFS Solutions, the state is positioning itself as a frontrunner in India’s smart city and digital transformation ecosystem.

About DPIFS Solutions Private Limited

DPIFS Solutions is a technology-driven company focused on delivering AI-powered solutions for urban infrastructure development. With expertise in smart traffic management, urban surveillance, and sustainable technology integration, DPIFS Solutions aims to revolutionize city infrastructure by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to improve efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability.

