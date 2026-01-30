Trump Threatens Tariffs on Oil-Providing Countries as Pressure on Cuba Intensifies

Trump’s New Executive Order Targets Oil Suppliers to Cuba

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose tariffs on countries that provide oil to Cuba, intensifying Washington’s efforts to exert pressure on the Caribbean nation. Although the executive order outlined these proposed levies, it did not specify which countries would be affected or the tariff rates.

Loss of Venezuelan Support Heightens Cuba’s Struggles

Trump has long threatened action against Cuba and its communist regime. Recently, he remarked that Cuba “will be falling pretty soon” following the loss of oil and financial support from its ally, Venezuela, after President Nicolás Maduro was captured by US forces on January 3. Venezuela had been sending approximately 35,000 barrels of oil daily to Cuba.

Executive Order Accuses Cuba of Threatening US Security

In his executive order, Trump stated that Cuba’s policies, practices, and actions pose “an unusual and extraordinary threat.” He also accused the Cuban government of harboring “dangerous adversaries of the United States.” The tariffs could target nations that “directly or indirectly” provide oil to Cuba. However, Trump has yet to clarify the terms of any potential deal or the consequences Cuba may face.

Cuba’s Response to US Pressure

In response, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel argued that Washington has no moral authority to dictate terms to Cuba. Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s strategy of seizing sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers is worsening Cuba’s ongoing fuel and electricity crises, which have led to frequent power outages. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez recently stated that Cuba has “the absolute right to import fuel” from any country willing to export it without interference from US measures.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.