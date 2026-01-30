UK and China Strengthen Ties with Visa and Trade Deals During PM Starmer’s Beijing Visit

Visa-Free Travel and Whisky Tax Cuts

The UK and China have reached a new agreement allowing British citizens to travel to China for up to 30 days without a visa. This decision follows Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to Beijing, marking the first British leadership visit to China in eight years. The announcement is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of British travellers, with approximately 620,000 people visiting China in 2024. Additionally, the two countries agreed to cut import taxes on UK whisky from 10% to 5%, a move that aims to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Strengthening Trade Relations Amid Security Concerns

While the visa and trade agreements signify closer ties, critics argue that the UK should adopt a more cautious approach to China, citing concerns over national security and human rights. The UK government, however, is hopeful that these measures will help boost economic growth. Sir Keir highlighted that the changes would support UK businesses looking to expand in China, particularly through relaxed visa rules that would make it easier for businesses to grow their presence in the country.

Concerns and Support from the US

US President Donald Trump expressed his concerns about the UK’s engagement with China, calling it “very dangerous” in light of national security risks. Despite these concerns, the UK government emphasized the importance of expanding its trade with China, including exploring negotiations for a services agreement. The agreement would establish clearer and legally binding rules for UK firms doing business in China, particularly in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and legal services.

AstraZeneca’s Investment and Cooperation on Migration

In another significant development, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced a $15 billion investment in China by 2030, focusing on establishing new manufacturing sites and expanding its workforce. During the meeting, Sir Keir and President Xi also discussed cooperation on tackling illegal migration. The UK and Chinese law enforcement agencies agreed to work together to disrupt the supply of small boat engines and equipment used by smuggling gangs, which has been a significant issue for the UK.

Controversial Engagement on Human Rights Issues

Despite focusing on economic benefits, Sir Keir also addressed contentious human rights issues, including the imprisonment of pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai and the treatment of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. His visit, however, has been met with criticism from opposition parties. Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp accused Starmer of compromising national security for economic gain, while Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman Calum Miller criticized the trip as “all give and no take.”

Symbolic Gifts and Diplomatic Dialogue

The visit also involved symbolic exchanges between the two leaders. Sir Keir presented President Xi with a football from a recent Premier League match, while President Xi gifted the Prime Minister a copper horse statue. The diplomatic discussions underscored the importance of dialogue, with President Xi emphasizing the need for cooperation between the UK and China despite past challenges.

Featured image credits: PICRYL

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.