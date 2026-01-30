DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Medium CEO Allows Employees to Participate in General Strike Against ICE

ByJolyen

Jan 30, 2026

Medium CEO Allows Employees to Participate in General Strike Against ICE

Medium Employees Given the Day Off to Support Nationwide Strike
In a bold move reflecting the growing tension surrounding U.S. immigration policies, Medium CEO Tony Stubblebine has given employees permission to take the day off tomorrow to participate in the nationwide general strike protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The strike, organized by activists, calls for “no work, no school, and no shopping” to demand the defunding of ICE, which has escalated raids in U.S. cities, resulting in several deaths, including two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Stubblebine Emphasizes Individual Choice in Participation
In a message shared with Medium staff via Slack, Stubblebine made it clear that the choice to participate in the strike was up to the individual employee. Whether employees choose to take a full day off, work partially, or direct their work toward supporting the goals of the strike, Stubblebine emphasized that the decision was personal, with the company not mandating participation. “Medium is not in the business of dictating people’s politics,” Stubblebine wrote.

Medium’s Role in Supporting Business Continuity
While allowing employees to engage in the strike, Stubblebine assured staff that Medium would ensure business continuity on Friday by coordinating with the necessary teams to maintain operations. The publishing platform, which plays a significant role in sharing news, opinions, and political insights, is making this decision in alignment with its mission to elevate diverse voices and foster truth.

Tech Industry’s Growing Divide on ICE Protest
The general strike coincides with increasing opposition to ICE within the tech industry, including vocal protests from leaders such as Google DeepMind chief scientist Jeff Dean. However, many large tech companies and executives have faced criticism for their support of the Trump administration, including controversial events like Apple CEO Tim Cook’s attendance at a screening of a documentary on Melania Trump while federal border control agents were involved in the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

Medium CEO Stands Firm on Political Stance
Stubblebine made it clear in his message that Medium has a responsibility to take a stand, particularly as other tech organizations are donating to the Trump campaign. He emphasized that Medium’s purpose is to elevate truth and diverse voices, not support racist or hateful content. The CEO also reiterated the company’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), highlighting the negative impact of the Trump administration’s actions on these values.

Featured image credits: icons8.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Microsoft Rolls Out First AI Chips for Inference Work, Plans More in the Coming Months
Jan 30, 2026 Jolyen
OpenAI Seeks $100 Billion in Investment, Amazon Leads Potential Deal
Jan 30, 2026 Jolyen
Musk’s Companies in Talks for Potential Merger: SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI Consider Consolidation
Jan 30, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801