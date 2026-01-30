Medium CEO Allows Employees to Participate in General Strike Against ICE

Medium Employees Given the Day Off to Support Nationwide Strike

In a bold move reflecting the growing tension surrounding U.S. immigration policies, Medium CEO Tony Stubblebine has given employees permission to take the day off tomorrow to participate in the nationwide general strike protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The strike, organized by activists, calls for “no work, no school, and no shopping” to demand the defunding of ICE, which has escalated raids in U.S. cities, resulting in several deaths, including two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Stubblebine Emphasizes Individual Choice in Participation

In a message shared with Medium staff via Slack, Stubblebine made it clear that the choice to participate in the strike was up to the individual employee. Whether employees choose to take a full day off, work partially, or direct their work toward supporting the goals of the strike, Stubblebine emphasized that the decision was personal, with the company not mandating participation. “Medium is not in the business of dictating people’s politics,” Stubblebine wrote.

Medium’s Role in Supporting Business Continuity

While allowing employees to engage in the strike, Stubblebine assured staff that Medium would ensure business continuity on Friday by coordinating with the necessary teams to maintain operations. The publishing platform, which plays a significant role in sharing news, opinions, and political insights, is making this decision in alignment with its mission to elevate diverse voices and foster truth.

Tech Industry’s Growing Divide on ICE Protest

The general strike coincides with increasing opposition to ICE within the tech industry, including vocal protests from leaders such as Google DeepMind chief scientist Jeff Dean. However, many large tech companies and executives have faced criticism for their support of the Trump administration, including controversial events like Apple CEO Tim Cook’s attendance at a screening of a documentary on Melania Trump while federal border control agents were involved in the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

Medium CEO Stands Firm on Political Stance

Stubblebine made it clear in his message that Medium has a responsibility to take a stand, particularly as other tech organizations are donating to the Trump campaign. He emphasized that Medium’s purpose is to elevate truth and diverse voices, not support racist or hateful content. The CEO also reiterated the company’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), highlighting the negative impact of the Trump administration’s actions on these values.

