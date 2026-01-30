Microsoft Rolls Out First AI Chips for Inference Work, Plans More in the Coming Months

Maia 200 Chip Deployed in Data Centers for AI Inference Tasks

This week, Microsoft deployed its first batch of homegrown AI chips, the Maia 200, in one of its data centers, with plans to scale up the rollout in the coming months. The chip is optimized for AI inference tasks, designed to run AI models efficiently at scale. Microsoft touts the Maia 200 as an “AI inference powerhouse,” claiming that it outperforms Amazon’s Trainium chips and Google’s Tensor Processing Units (TPU) in terms of processing speed.

Our newest AI accelerator Maia 200 is now online in Azure.



Designed for industry-leading inference efficiency, it delivers 30% better performance per dollar than current systems.



In-House Chips Address Nvidia Supply Challenges

The launch of the Maia 200 chip is part of a broader trend among cloud giants moving toward custom AI chips due to the ongoing difficulty and high cost of acquiring advanced chips from Nvidia, which is facing a supply crunch. While companies like Microsoft are investing in their own chips, CEO Satya Nadella emphasized that the company will continue to purchase chips from external suppliers, including Nvidia and AMD, to maintain a balance of innovation. Nadella noted that although Microsoft is vertically integrating with its own chip designs, it doesn’t mean the company will exclusively rely on its own chips.

Superintelligence Team to Use Maia 200 for Frontier Models

The Maia 200 chip will primarily be used by Microsoft’s Superintelligence team, led by Mustafa Suleyman, the former Google DeepMind co-founder. The team is responsible for developing Microsoft’s own AI models, which could eventually reduce the company’s dependence on external AI providers like OpenAI and Anthropic. Suleyman celebrated the milestone, sharing on X that his team would be the first to use the Maia 200 in their development of frontier AI models.

Support for OpenAI Models on Azure Cloud

Despite the push for in-house AI solutions, the Maia 200 chip will also support OpenAI’s models running on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. The chip’s deployment underscores Microsoft’s ongoing collaboration with OpenAI, even as the company continues to expand its own AI capabilities.

