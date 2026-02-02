Koseli Xpress Adds eSewa as a New Payment Option for Online Gift Orders

Kathmandu, Nepal – Feb 2, 2026 — Koseli Xpress, an online gift delivery platform operating across Nepal, has announced the integration of eSewa as a new payment option on its website. The update is intended to simplify transactions for customers ordering gifts for delivery nationwide.

The addition of eSewa aligns with growing consumer demand for locally trusted digital wallets in Nepal. By supporting this payment method, Koseli Xpress aims to provide users with greater flexibility when placing orders for occasions such as birthdays, festivals, and personal celebrations.

According to the company, the new payment option applies to its full catalog, including cakes, flowers, gift hampers, and customized items available through its online platform. Customers can now complete transactions using eSewa alongside other supported payment options, including international card payments (Visa and MasterCard), Khalti, and QR payment gateways.

“Integrating eSewa reflects our focus on improving accessibility for customers who prefer local digital payment solutions,” said Sabita Acharya, spokesperson for Koseli Xpress. “This update helps ensure a smoother checkout experience while maintaining secure transaction standards.”

Koseli Xpress operates a delivery network covering the Kathmandu Valley and other regions across Nepal. Same-day delivery services are available for select products within the valley, while nationwide delivery supports recipients in other locations. The platform is also used by Nepali communities abroad seeking to send gifts to Nepal for family members and friends.

The company noted that payment flexibility plays an important role in online gifting, particularly for international customers who rely on secure international card payments as well as reliable local digital payment gateways. The eSewa integration is expected to reduce transaction barriers and support seasonal demand, including festivals and special occasions.

Koseli Xpress continues to update its platform to improve usability and payment security while maintaining consistent delivery standards. Customers can access the service through the official website and complete orders using verified digital payment channels.

About Koseli Xpress

Koseli Xpress is an online gift delivery service operating in Nepal, offering a range of gift options including cakes, flowers, and customized items for various occasions. The platform supports nationwide delivery and facilitates cross-border gifting for customers abroad.

For more information, visit: https://www.koselixpress.com/