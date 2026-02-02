Clym Launches Control Center to Unify Consent Management and Advertising Signals

Clym has launched its new Control Center , a centralized platform designed to help businesses manage consent, privacy requirements, and advertising-related data signals through a single system. The release comes as organizations expand state privacy laws and increase technical expectations from advertising platforms that rely on accurate consent handling.

Consent management has moved beyond simple cookie notices. Advertising and analytics platforms now depend on clear, verifiable consent information to determine how data can be collected, shared, and measured. Fragmented tools and basic banners often fail to support these requirements, affecting both regulatory workflows and campaign performance.

“Consent has become core infrastructure for both privacy and advertising,” said a Clym spokesperson. “The Control Center removes the technical burden by automatically configuring consent frameworks, allowing teams to easily turn signals on or off based on their needs, without manual integrations or complex setup.”

Supporting Modern Consent Requirements

The Clym Control Center brings together standard cookie consent with broader consent frameworks used across privacy and advertising systems, including Google Consent Mode V2 , Microsoft Consent Mode , the IAB Transparency and Consent Framework, Global Privacy Control, and the Global Privacy Platform. It also supports sector-specific consent needs such as HIPAA authorizations, VPPA consent, and wiretapping consent where required.

Several U.S. state privacy laws, including California’s evolving CCPA and CPRA framework , alongside laws in Colorado, Virginia, and Connecticut, now require businesses to manage consent and opt-out preferences in a consistent, documented way. As these rules expand toward 2026, consent handling is becoming a core operational requirement.

A Unified Approach

Instead of relying on multiple tools and manual configurations, the Control Center provides a single environment where businesses can manage and oversee consent across privacy, advertising, and analytics workflows. By centralizing consent settings and visibility, organizations can reduce operational complexity and keep consent handling consistent as digital requirements and advertising systems continue to evolve.

The Control Center is designed to help businesses organize, manage, and track their broader digital compliance efforts, including data privacy and accessibility initiatives, within one centralized interface. This approach gives teams greater control over how consent is handled across regions and platforms, without the need to manage separate systems or technical setups.