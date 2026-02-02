Cartpanda Introduces Performance Commerce Infrastructure Aimed at Improving Conversion Control and Cash Flow for Global Sellers

Cartpanda is out to set a new standard in global commerce with the release of a performance commerce infrastructure that gives online sellers greater control over checkout design, secure payments and global transactions, helping them increase conversions, protect buyers and manage cash flow more efficiently across international markets.

The infrastructure combines checkout architecture, a secure payment gateway and operational controls intended to support safe online shopping, buyer protection and fraud prevention at scale. Cartpanda said the system is built to help merchants manage cross-border payments, reduce failed transactions and maintain consumer safety while operating in a complex global payments environment.

At the center of the announcement is Cartpanda Pay , the company’s payments layer designed to support secure, reliable transaction processing for global sellers. The gateway integrates authorization optimization and tokenization technologies to improve payment security while reducing friction during checkout. According to the company, these capabilities are intended to support online purchase verification and protect sensitive card data across domestic and international transactions.

“Checkout is where performance is either captured or lost,” said Lucas Castellani, CEO/Founder of Cartpanda. “Our goal is to give operators control over how payments are authorized, how risk is managed and how cash moves, without compromising buyer trust or consumer safety.”

Cartpanda Pay includes native anti-fraud and payment security controls designed to reduce unauthorized transactions and limit exposure to chargebacks. The company said its fraud prevention tools are intended to balance approval rates with risk management, helping sellers maintain buyer protection standards while minimizing unnecessary declines that can disrupt conversion.

The checkout infrastructure itself is built around a customizable one-page experience that allows merchants to control layout, steps and offer logic at both the brand and code level. Sellers can configure purchase flows to match specific markets or products while maintaining consistent online purchase verification and secure checkout standards.

Integrated post-purchase tools, including order bumps and one-click upsell and downsell flows, are embedded directly into the checkout environment. Cartpanda said these features are designed to increase average order value without introducing additional friction or undermining consumer safety during the transaction process.

Subscription billing, smart payment retries and decline recovery are also built into the platform. These tools are intended to address common causes of failed payments while maintaining payment security and anti-fraud safeguards. By reducing involuntary churn and failed renewals, the company said sellers can improve revenue stability while limiting disputes and chargebacks.

For businesses selling internationally, Cartpanda highlighted its global infrastructure designed to support cross-border payments and localized compliance requirements. The system supports multiple currencies and payment methods while maintaining consistent transaction records across markets. Cartpanda said its infrastructure is supported by a global customer service operation with more than 400 staff members dedicated to assisting merchants and their customers with transaction-related inquiries, including payments, refunds and disputes.

“Fast, reliable customer support is a critical part of transaction performance,” Castellani said. “By backing our merchants with a large, specialized support team, we help reduce friction for buyers while allowing sellers to stay focused on growth and operations.”

Cartpanda said its infrastructure supports fast payouts on a D2 or D5 schedule, with withdrawals processed on business days from Monday through Friday. The company described this payout cadence as a way to improve liquidity and give sellers more predictable access to funds, enabling faster reinvestment and more disciplined handling of refunds and disputes.

Automatic split payouts are also part of the platform, allowing merchants to distribute revenue among affiliates, partners or co-producers without manual reconciliation. According to the company, this functionality supports verified transaction records and transparent revenue sharing while maintaining payment security and consumer safety across all parties involved.

The platform also includes a curated marketplace designed to connect affiliates with offers inside a governed environment. Cartpanda said this structure is intended to reduce operational risk while supporting trusted transaction flows and global payments at scale.

The launch comes as consumers and regulators place increasing emphasis on payment security, fraud prevention and buyer protection, particularly in cross-border e-commerce. Cartpanda said its infrastructure is designed to address these expectations by combining conversion-focused checkout design with a secure payment gateway, structured dispute management and built-in support for refunds and chargebacks.

Currently, the platform supports selling in more than 150 countries and over 135 currencies, with localized checkout experiences and multilingual support. Cartpanda said this reach is designed to help sellers operate globally while maintaining consistent standards for secure checkout, online purchase verification and global e-commerce security.

Customer support is integrated into the platform to assist both merchants and buyers with transaction-related questions, including payment descriptors, refunds and chargebacks. The company said this support layer is intended to improve transparency and reduce friction when issues arise, reinforcing trust on both sides of the transaction.

Cartpanda positions its infrastructure as a verified merchant platform built for businesses that prioritize performance alongside consumer safety. By combining checkout control, payment security and global expansion tools into a single system, the company said it aims to help sellers scale responsibly while meeting rising expectations for safe online shopping and fraud prevention.

Cartpanda is a performance-focused commerce platform designed to help creators, brands and digital businesses operate and scale internationally with greater control. The company brings together checkout architecture, payments infrastructure and global expansion capabilities into a unified system focused on conversion performance, payment security and operational reliability.

Based in the United States, Cartpanda provides tools for secure checkout, cross-border payments and verified merchant operations. Its platform is designed to support buyer protection, fraud prevention and trusted transaction processing for businesses selling across multiple markets and currencies.

