Korrasat Launches AI-Powered Proposal Automation Platform to Transform Enterprise Procurement

Korrasat’s innovative AI-powered proposal management system was launched today to disrupt the traditional RFP process used in enterprise and government procurement departments. The system allows organizations to completely eliminate the need for manual proposal preparation and development and enables the fastest possible delivery of compliant proposals. Thus, creating a revolutionary advancement in procurement technology.

Korrasat includes all of the tools required for RFP automation to streamline the entire proposal process from inception to completion. The platform enables users to create a fully streamlined proposal workflow, regardless if the user is working on a government RFP, a large scale tender or an enterprise proposal solution. Users of Korrasat will be able to save an enormous amount of time when submitting proposals while maintaining high levels of proposal quality and accuracy.

For many years, traditional bid management and tender management processes have been plagued by inefficiency. Businesses and governments alike spend hours on repetitive manual processes such as data entry. Korrasat is the first AI powered procurement solution to address this issue by providing automatic document analysis, instant requirement extraction and generating compliant responses based on the tender requirements.

“We are extremely excited to bring Korrasat to market and feel confident that it will be a game changer in enterprise procurement technology and dramatically change the way that businesses and governments interact with each other to automate the tender response and bid management processes”, said Mohmmad Samedi, Founder and CEO of Korrasat.

Designed for used by enterprise procurement teams and government agencies, Korrasat has been designed to be flexible and customizable. In addition to its ability to analyze documents and automatically extract the requirements from RFP’s, the Korrasat platform will also provide automated workflow management to manage collaborative efforts among team members. This includes automatic assignment of tasks, tracking deadlines and providing real time updates as to the status of each task assigned to a member of the team. Additionally, Korrasat provides built in compliance tools to ensure proposals submitted through the platform meet regulatory and tender specification requirements, which may otherwise result in disqualification.

In addition to supporting the needs of individual organization, whether it is one large scale tender or multiple simultaneous large scale tender, Korrasat will easily scale to meet the needs of each organization. Organizations can expect to save up to 70% of the time spent preparing bids due to the automation of repetitive tasks and use of AI driven procurement intelligence to automate the entire RFP response process.

At a time when organizations around the world are looking to modernize their procurement operations, the release of Korrasat could not have come at a better time. Organizations currently spend too much time and resources processing manual bid submissions and are exposed to increased error rates and missed deadlines as a result of these manual processes. With Korrasat’s RFP automation capabilities, organizations will be able to submit more tenders while improving their proposal accuracy and consistency. The Korrasat platform is far more than just a simple RFP automation tool, it also offers intelligent insights and suggestions to aid teams in developing successful proposals.

Korrasat is now available to enterprises and government agencies who wish to automate their RFP processes. Korrasat supports flexible deployment options and offers dedicated technical support to assist in seamless integration of Korrasat into current procurement systems. To learn more about Korrasat, please visit https://korrasat.ai/.

About Korrasat

Korrasat, an AI-based Proposal Automation Platform was developed to support organizations with their RFP, Tender and Bid Response Management. Korrasat was created through a partnership between ISIT, a leading Saudi Technology Company and ISIT’s research and development division. Korrasat utilizes Automated RFP Response, Compliance Intelligence, Advanced Document Analysis, and other technologies to allow Enterprise and Government Teams to create faster, more accurate and less risky bids. The platform serves diverse clints including government agencies, large enterprise, and organizations committed to modernizing their procurement operations.