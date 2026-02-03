Firefox Adds Controls To Block AI Features As Mozilla Emphasizes User Choice

Mozilla said Firefox will soon allow users to block all current and future generative AI features, introducing new controls aimed at people who do not want artificial intelligence integrated into their browser experience.

New AI Controls In Firefox

Starting with Firefox 148, rolling out on February 24, users will see a new AI controls section in the desktop settings of Firefox. The update includes a “Block AI enhancements” toggle that prevents access to existing and upcoming AI features and disables pop-ups or reminders promoting those tools.

Users will also be able to manage AI features individually, allowing some tools to remain active while others are turned off.

AI Features Covered By The Controls

The selectable features include Translations for browsing the web in different languages, automatic alt text generation in PDFs, AI-assisted tab grouping, link previews, and the Firefox sidebar chatbot.

The chatbot supports third-party services such as Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Copilot, Google’s Gemini, and Le Chat from Mistral.

Mozilla said the controls were designed to reflect differing user expectations around AI.

Mozilla’s Position On AI

In a blog post announcing the update, Mozilla said it has heard from users who want no AI involvement and from others who want AI tools that provide practical value. The company said the new controls follow its long-standing focus on user choice.

The announcement follows the appointment of Anthony Enzor-DeMeo as Mozilla’s chief executive in December. At the time, Enzor-DeMeo said Mozilla would invest in AI while keeping those features optional.

He wrote that AI should be easy to turn off and that users should understand how AI features work and what value they provide.

Competitive Browser Landscape

Mozilla is making the changes as competition in the browser market intensifies. Firefox and Chrome previously dominated web browsing, but newer entrants such as Perplexity, Arc, OpenAI, and Opera are introducing alternative approaches that blend browsing with AI-driven features.

Mozilla has said it plans to continue developing AI capabilities while maintaining transparency and user control.

Broader AI Transparency Efforts

Beyond Firefox, Mozilla leadership has highlighted broader efforts around AI governance. According to CNBC, Mozilla President Mark Surman said he is working to build a coalition of startups, developers, and public-interest technologists focused on making AI more trustworthy and limiting the concentration of power among major AI companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

Mozilla plans to deploy about $1.4 billion from its reserves to support technology businesses and nonprofit organizations, including its own initiatives. The investments are aimed at encouraging transparency and oversight as AI companies expand rapidly.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

