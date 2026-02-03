DMR News

Combat Fitness Allows Tactical Athletes to Train Like the Elite and Achieve Consistent Results

Feb 3, 2026

More than 15,000 tactical athletes have achieved consistent results, operating at their peak thanks to Combat Fitness and its comprehensive programs. When physical capabilities mean the difference between life and death, people in those positions turn to reliable athletic training. Combat Fitness was built for real-world performance that’s about being able to move, respond, and dominate whatever challenges the day presents. The company recently launched a comprehensive training system, Combat Fitness ONE, to deliver maximum access in a convenient app at an affordable price.

“At Combat Fitness, we stand behind everything we build, teach, and deliver,” Founder Scott English said. “If this isn’t at least two times better than your current training, just ask for your money back within the first 30 days. We’ll refund every penny, no questions asked.”

When other plans and fitness programs don’t work, but the need for results remains, many athletes are turning to Combat Fitness for direct coaching support so they can be ready for anything. Thousands of athletes have been transformed by Combat Fitness programs, hundreds of whom have gone on to some of the world’s most physically demanding roles.

English founded Combat Fitness after serving as an Army medic and Navy diver and competing as an Ironman triathlete. Since then, he and his team have worked with countless athletes and saw an intense need for fitness coaching and programming that provide clear steps, direct support, and consistent results.

Clients receive access to all Combat Fitness ONE training programs, an industry-leading solution that offers both accessibility and affordability. The programs are designed to deliver top-notch results for users at every military-fitness level and goal. Users also have optional nutrition add-ons and many other perks, such as merchandise giveaways and supplement discounts.

“We have worked one-on-one with hundreds of individuals to achieve absolutely dramatic lifestyle and fitness transformations,” English said. “See for yourself why we so rapidly climbed to number one in the entire tactical fitness industry.”

The company has thousands of satisfied clients, who all spoke of the transformations they experienced while enrolled in Combat Fitness programs. In many reviews, customers spoke of the confidence, discipline, and strength they built through Combat Fitness.

“We’ve trained special forces candidates, military members, law enforcement officers, three-letter-agency dudes — you name it,” English said. “What we do works.”

Users can sign up for Combat Fitness ONE. The inclusive subscription fee is $49 per month and includes all programs, direct access to athlete support, and a supportive community that understands the unique goals and challenges of tactical and military athletes.

Visit the Combat Fitness website to learn more about the practical and affordable training programs or to contact the support team. Unlock a free seven-day trial and get started on the path to a new level of tactical fitness today.

