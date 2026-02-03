Luxury Boat Rental in Cannes: location-bateaux-Cannes.fr Launches Ultra-Premium Private Chef Experiences Aboard a Pardo 38

Location-bateaux-Cannes.fr, a leading platform for Boat Rental in Cannes ,announces the launch of a new collection of ultra-luxury yachting experiences designed for high-end travelers seeking exclusivity, gastronomy, and tailor-made moments at sea.

At the heart of this launch is a refined new concept: a private chef lunch cruise between the Lerins Islands aboard the prestigious Pardo 38. This experience transforms a traditional boat charter into a floating gastronomic journey, combining Italian-designed luxury with fine dining in one of the Mediterranean’s most iconic settings.

A New Benchmark for Luxury Boat Rental in Cannes

Departing from Cannes, guests cruise through the turquoise waters of the Lerins Islands while a professional private chef prepares bespoke dishes live on board. Menus are fully customizable, from Mediterranean and seafood specialties to premium gourmet creations, offering a five-star culinary experience at sea.

Hosted aboard the Pardo 38, one of the most sought-after luxury day boats on the French Riviera, this experience offers exceptional comfort, elegant design, expansive sunbathing areas, and smooth navigation — making it a reference product in the world of luxury boat rental in Cannes.

This new offering targets international travelers, yacht enthusiasts, luxury tourism professionals, concierge services, and corporate clients looking for premium Boat Hire in Cannes experiences.

Iconic Riviera Itineraries: Lerins Islands, Saint-Tropez & Pampelonne

In addition to the private chef experience around the Lerins Islands, Location-bateaux-Cannes.fr also proposes exclusive full-day cruises from Cannes to Saint-Tropez or Pampelonne Beach. Guests can reach the legendary beaches of the Gulf of Saint-Tropez by sea, with the option to stop at a renowned beach club for lunch before cruising back along the coastline.

These tailor-made itineraries position the platform among the most innovative actors in Boat Rental Cannes, offering curated luxury routes that combine yachting, gastronomy, and elite beach culture.

The Ultimate Luxury Day at Sea: La Guerite Experience

One of the signature new experiences is the La Guerite luxury yacht day. Departing from Cannes or other major Riviera ports, guests cruise toward the Lerins Islands for an aperitif and swimming session in crystal-clear waters. The journey continues with a reserved lunch at La Guerite, one of the most exclusive island restaurants on the French Riviera. After lunch, the experience resumes at sea with another swim between the islands, before a smooth cruise back to Cannes.

This curated itinerary blends high-end boating, iconic gastronomy, and Mediterranean lifestyle, strengthening the site’s visibility in international luxury tourism and Boat Hire Cannes searches.

Strengthening the Global Visibility of Boat Hire in Cannes

With this launch, Location-bateaux-Cannes.fr reinforces its international positioning as a reference for Boat Rental in Cannes, focusing on experiential luxury rather than standard charters. The platform now offers a portfolio of high-value experiences tailored to:

Luxury travelers and yacht tourists

5-star hotels and concierge services

Destination management companies

Corporate hospitality and incentive travel

High-net-worth individuals seeking private boat hire in Cannes

About Location-bateaux-Cannes.fr

Location-bateaux-Cannes.fr is a specialized platform connecting yacht owners with clients searching for premium Boat Hire Cannes solutions. The website offers a wide selection of boats and develops tailor-made luxury experiences across Cannes and the French Riviera, with a strong focus on comfort, exclusivity, and high-end tourism.