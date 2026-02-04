Taxtotal Announces Free 15-Minute Tax Return Software

Streamlining Tax Returns for UK Taxpayers

Taxtotal, a UK-based software company, has officially launched its free personal Self Assessment tax return submission platform. The platform enables UK taxpayers to sign up, complete, and submit their SA100 directly to HMRC without the need for costly accountant services. With an emphasis on speed and simplicity, Taxtotal allows submissions to be completed in approximately 15 minutes, even for first-time filers.

The platform is designed to remove barriers commonly associated with tax submission, including complex forms, hidden fees, and long processing times. Users can access Taxtotal without encountering paywalls, upsells, or unexpected charges.

Automated Tools Enhance Efficiency

Taxtotal incorporates multiple automated tools to simplify the process. Bank transactions or spreadsheets can be imported directly into the software, while categorisation tools help users identify allowable expenses efficiently. Where supported, the platform offers optional HMRC data import, including PAYE and employer details, to streamline completion further.

The software supports a wide range of taxpayers, including sole traders, landlords, CIS workers, freelancers, couriers, gig-economy workers, and high earners. By providing tailored workflows for different user types, Taxtotal ensures that complex tax scenarios are simplified, reducing errors and minimizing the time required to file returns.

Mobile and MTD-Ready Functionality

One of the platform’s differentiators is its MTD-ready mobile application. This functionality allows taxpayers to submit returns directly from their mobile devices, with automated transaction categorisation simplifying data entry. Optional paid add-ons, including professional review and bookkeeping tools, provide additional value for users seeking enhanced support.

CIS-specific workflows and landlord property income automation further demonstrate Taxtotal’s commitment to accommodating the unique needs of diverse UK taxpayers. These features allow users to handle complex tax requirements without relying on expensive third-party accounting services.

User Experience and Accessibility

Taxtotal was designed with the user experience in mind. The platform’s intuitive interface enables individuals with little to no accounting experience to complete and submit their returns confidently. With a focus on clarity, the software guides users through the SA100 form step by step, providing contextual tips and explanations for common questions and potential deductions.

Owner Vinu Mathews stated, “Our goal with Taxtotal is to provide a free, accessible, and reliable tool for UK taxpayers. By automating complex steps and offering optional HMRC imports, users can complete their Self Assessment in under 15 minutes while avoiding unnecessary fees.”

Supporting Modern Workforces

The platform caters to modern workforces, including gig-economy participants, freelancers, and contractors. Its robust categorisation and automation tools reduce administrative burdens, allowing users to focus on their work while ensuring compliance with HMRC regulations.

Taxtotal also supports high earners and individuals with multiple income streams, making it a versatile solution for a broad spectrum of taxpayers. Its optional add-ons allow users to access professional oversight when needed without mandating additional costs for standard submissions.

Commitment to Transparency and Trust

Transparency is a core value for Taxtotal. The platform does not include hidden fees or upsells, ensuring that users are fully aware of any optional services they may choose to add. By eliminating unexpected costs and providing a clear, straightforward filing process, Taxtotal aims to build trust among UK taxpayers navigating the Self Assessment system.

About Taxtotal

Taxtotal is a UK-based software company providing a free personal Self Assessment tax return submission platform. Designed for simplicity, speed, and transparency, the software helps individuals file SA100 returns directly to HMRC without accountant fees. The platform supports a wide range of users, including freelancers, landlords, CIS workers, and high earners, and offers MTD-ready mobile functionality and optional professional add-ons for enhanced support.

For more information or to submit your tax return, visit Taxtotal’s website at https://taxtotal.co.uk . Users can also connect with the company on social media via Facebook and Instagram .

