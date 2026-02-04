My Financial Life Announces Full Client Model Expansion

My Financial Life LLC Pioneers Agent-First Life-Planning Model

My Financial Life LLC, a multi-state life-planning and insurance distribution agency, today announced the national expansion of its Full Client Model, a strategic framework designed to unify consumer financial protection, entrepreneur guidance, and licensed agent support. Founded by Troy Scott and Chris Davis, the company aims to redefine the financial services and insurance industry by treating agents as the first client, establishing fairness and long-term alignment as the core of its operations.

A Blue Ocean Strategy in Financial Services

Unlike traditional agencies competing in a saturated marketplace, My Financial Life has created a new operational lane. The Full Client Model integrates three primary pillars:

Long-term consumer life planning, including Medicare education, retirement and life insurance alignment, household benefit optimization, and multigenerational protection strategies. Enterprise-focused business strategy, helping entrepreneurs plan for risk, retirement, and referral-based partnerships while integrating financial and operational control measures. First-client treatment for licensed advisors, providing advanced planning tools, career development pathways, structured onboarding, multi-state infrastructure, and long-term professional support.

“Our business model isn’t built around transactions,” said Chris Davis, Co-Founder and Life Insurance Strategy Lead. “It’s built around long-term client alignment, protecting families, and empowering advisors with systems that create trust in the field and clarity in the planning process.”

Empowering Advisors, Protecting Families

Central to the MyFL philosophy is the belief that agents should be treated as full clients. Troy Scott, Founder and CEO, emphasizes that advisor support directly benefits both consumers and enterprise clients. ‘The industry competes for attention. We compete for trust. Trust moves faster when you build fairness into the foundation instead of the fine print,’ Troy Scott said.

The company’s model also prioritizes measurable outcomes for families and communities. This includes Medicare enrollment guidance, structured retirement strategies, life insurance cross-planning, and household decision frameworks designed for long-term financial control. By aligning agents, consumers, and business owners, MyFL establishes trust-driven engagement that extends beyond individual transactions.

Guided by Human Behavior and Financial Discipline

At the heart of MyFL’s approach is the philosophy: “Money, like emotions, is something you must control to keep your life on the right track.” This principle underpins the company’s planning systems, consumer engagement strategies, and advisor development programs.

The Full Client Model is intentionally designed to address both opportunity and crisis, offering a structured approach to retirement planning, Medicare education, family protection, and enterprise growth. By combining behavioral insights with financial discipline, MyFL ensures clients and advisors make confident, long-term decisions.

A Company Built on Fairness and Longevity

MyFL differentiates itself in an industry often criticized for transactional focus. Its core differentiators include:

Prioritizing advisors as the first client

Integrating enterprise-level business strategy into everyday life decisions

Focusing on lifetime engagement rather than single transactions

Aligning financial advice with behavioral and emotional factors

Chris Davis adds, “Insurance should feel like support, not pressure. The moment planning becomes alignment, selling becomes a conversation instead of a convincing one.”

National Expansion and Multi-State Infrastructure

As MyFL scales, the company leverages multi-state infrastructure to empower advisors, provide comprehensive consumer education, and support entrepreneurs with business strategy integration. This expansion ensures that families, advisors, and business owners across the country have access to unified, long-term financial planning services.

“Our greatest accomplishment won’t be our growth, it’ll be the lives we helped stabilize, the families we helped protect, and the advisors we gave a fair path to do it,” Troy Scott said.

Strategic Impact Across Families, Communities, and Enterprises

MyFL’s model produces measurable results for multiple stakeholders. Families benefit from structured decision-making frameworks and cross-planning strategies. Entrepreneurs receive guidance in building enterprise value and aligning financial and operational goals. Advisors gain career-long support, ensuring a sustainable and trusted presence in the marketplace.

By addressing financial, behavioral, and operational factors simultaneously, MyFL transforms life-planning from a transactional interaction into a holistic process supporting long-term security and strategic growth.

About My Financial Life LLC

Founded by Troy Scott and Chris Davis, My Financial Life LLC is a national life-planning, insurance distribution, and Medicare education agency. The company specializes in:

Multi-state Medicare education and enrollment guidance

Life insurance strategy and consumer protection planning

Long-term client engagement and enterprise-value alignment

Advisor support and career development through a first-client framework

Family, community, and business referral systems

Mission Statement:

“To support advisors, serve families, and guide Full Clients through life’s major decisions with confidence, fairness, and strategic control.”

Media Contact

Troy Scott

My Financial Life

Founder

Email: contact@myflmyfl.com

Phone: +18185776120

Websites:

https://myflmyfl.com

https://agentwave.myflmyfl.com

https://65thisyear.com

Social Media:

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

TikTok