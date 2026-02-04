FamiLingua Announces Launch of Revolutionary CEN Method to Support Multilingual Families

FamiLingua Launches the CEN Method to Revolutionize Multilingual Parenting

FamiLingua, an International Center for Multilingual Families, is proud to announce the introduction of its proprietary CEN Method (Consistency, Exposure, and Need). This innovative approach is designed to help immigrant and heritage language families raise children who speak their family language actively , not just understand it.

Founded by Gema Brett, a linguist and childhood multilingualism specialist, FamiLingua provides tailored consultations, workshops, online courses, and educational resources to empower parents in preserving their cultural heritage through language. The CEN Method was born out of Brett’s own experience as an immigrant raising three bilingual children in the Cayman Islands and her commitment to ensuring that family languages are passed down to future generations.

The CEN Method: A Unique Framework for Multilingual Families

The CEN Method is grounded in the idea that language acquisition requires intentional, consistent effort, and a deeper connection to the family culture. Unlike traditional advice that encourages parents to “just speak the language at home,” the CEN Method presents a clear, actionable framework with three key pillars:

Consistency : Families should make their heritage language a predictable, daily presence in their children’s lives, rather than treating it as a secondary or occasional activity.

: Families should make their heritage language a predictable, daily presence in their children’s lives, rather than treating it as a secondary or occasional activity. Exposure : Children should be immersed in the culture associated with the language. This can include music, stories, traditions, and maintaining family connections to build a strong emotional link to the language.

: Children should be immersed in the culture associated with the language. This can include music, stories, traditions, and maintaining family connections to build a strong emotional link to the language. Need: Creating real-life situations where children need to speak the family language in order to achieve something , such as asking for food or playing with a relative , ensures that the language becomes an essential part of their daily life.

The CEN Method has been carefully developed to bridge the gap between “understanding” and “speaking” a language, ensuring that children not only comprehend their family language but also use it actively.

The Heartbreaking Moment that Led to the CEN Method

The inspiration for FamiLingua and the CEN Method stemmed from a deeply personal experience in Brett’s life. One Mother’s Day, she witnessed her husband struggle to communicate with his grandmother, who only speaks Mandarin, while he could barely form a sentence in the language. Despite efforts from his mother to teach him, the language was lost to him, and the connection between him and his Taiwanese grandmother was reduced to painful, awkward exchanges.

This moment of realization sparked Brett’s mission to ensure that no child, including her own, would face a similar experience. “Hope is not a strategy,” Brett says. “I created the CEN Method because parents deserve more than vague advice. They deserve a clear, effective framework to preserve their family languages and connections.”

Real-World Impact: Raising Multilingual Children

Brett’s commitment to multilingualism is not just theoretical , it is lived. As a mother of three bilingual children (with Mandarin in progress), she exemplifies the success of the CEN Method. Her children speak Spanish and English fluently, with Mandarin currently in development as the family works toward full trilingualism. Brett often recalls trips to Cuba where her children communicate with their Spanish-speaking grandmother, asking questions and participating in conversations.

This firsthand experience, combined with over 15 years of professional expertise in language acquisition, has shaped the development of FamiLingua and its mission to support multilingual families in their journey of language preservation.

Recognition and Achievements

Brett’s work has garnered recognition within the multicultural community of the Cayman Islands, where she has shared her research-backed insights on bilingualism in local publications, such as Cayman Parent Magazine. Her dedication to the cause has made her a respected voice in the field of heritage language preservation.

Through her expertise and personal commitment, Brett continues to be an advocate for multilingual families, ensuring that children have the opportunity to connect with their cultural roots through language.

FamiLingua’s Approach: Beyond Traditional Advice

What sets FamiLingua apart from other language and parenting resources is its approach to bilingualism. “Most advice focuses on passive bilingualism , hoping children will absorb the language if it’s spoken around them,” says Brett. “At FamiLingua, we emphasize intentional bilingualism. The CEN Method is a proven system that helps families raise children who actively speak their family language.”

By using the CEN Method, families are equipped with a clear roadmap for success, ensuring that language preservation is not left to chance but becomes an integral, active practice in daily life.

About FamiLingua

FamiLingua is a unique resource center dedicated to supporting multilingual families through personalized consultations, educational workshops, and an array of online resources. Founded by Gema Brett, a linguist and multilingualism specialist, FamiLingua focuses on helping families preserve their heritage languages, ensuring children grow up connected to their culture and capable of speaking their family language fluently.

For more information on FamiLingua and the CEN Method, please visit FamiLingua or follow them on Instagram at @familingua_center .

Media Contact

Gema Brett

Founder & Linguist

FamiLingua

Email: hello@familinguacenter.com

Instagram

Website