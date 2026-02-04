New Report Finds 62% of High-Growth Companies Outgrow Their Website Architecture Within 24 Months

DEV.co, today released its Website Infrastructure Scalability Report, revealing that 62% of high-growth companies outgrow their original website architecture within just 24 months. The findings point to a widespread mismatch between how websites are built early on and the demands placed on them as companies scale.

As businesses grow, websites increasingly serve as core infrastructure—handling revenue generation, user authentication, analytics, third-party integrations, and AI-driven workflows. However, the report shows that many organizations continue to treat web development as a one-time marketing project rather than a production-grade system designed for scale.

“Most companies don’t feel the problem right away,” said Eric Lamanna, VP of Sales at DEV.co. “Growth masks architectural flaws at first. Then traffic spikes, conversion rates slip, pages slow down, and suddenly the website becomes the bottleneck. By the time leadership notices, the cost to fix it has multiplied.”

Key Findings From the Website Infrastructure Scalability Report

Based on aggregated assessments of high-growth and mid-market organizations, the report highlights several recurring issues:

62% outgrow their initial website architecture within 24 months

outgrow their initial website architecture within 24 months 47% experience measurable performance degradation as traffic scales

experience measurable performance degradation as traffic scales 38% report conversion losses tied directly to load times or frontend instability

report conversion losses tied directly to load times or frontend instability 29% delay product launches or campaigns due to web platform constraints

delay product launches or campaigns due to web platform constraints 21% encounter security or compliance issues traced back to legacy web builds

The data shows that performance and scalability issues are rarely isolated technical concerns—they cascade into revenue loss, delayed growth initiatives, and operational friction.

“Website performance is no longer a cosmetic issue; it’s a revenue issue,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at DEV.co. “When a site slows down or breaks under scale, sales teams feel it immediately. Deals stall, attribution gets murky, and marketing ROI drops. What looks like a ‘tech problem’ quickly becomes a commercial one.”

Why Companies Outgrow Their Websites So Quickly

The report identifies several structural causes behind early architectural failure:

Design-first builds with limited engineering oversight

Heavy reliance on low-code platforms and page-builder CMS tools

Plugin-driven stacks that fragment performance and security

No performance budgets or scalability planning

Treating web development as a static deliverable instead of evolving infrastructure

These shortcuts often work at low traffic levels but break down as complexity increases.

“Modern websites are expected to do far more than publish content,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at DEV.co. “They’re expected to support analytics pipelines, personalization, AI integrations, and real-time user interactions. When the underlying architecture wasn’t designed for that reality, growth becomes painful instead of compounding.”

Treating the Website as Infrastructure, Not Collateral

WEB.DEV.co was launched to address this gap by applying software engineering discipline to web development. The division focuses on performance-first architecture, scalability planning, and security-ready foundations—positioning websites as long-term infrastructure assets rather than short-term marketing builds.

“Our conclusion from the data is straightforward,” Edwards added. “If a company expects to scale, its website must be engineered like any other mission-critical system. Anything less creates hidden risk.”

