In a bold move that challenges traditional negotiation models, Harrison-Chevalier (H-C, Inc.), a leading negotiation consulting and training firm, has unleashed its proprietary Comprehensive Negotiating Strategies Universal Framework (CNSUF®), designed to address the evolving dynamics of modern business, politics, and interpersonal negotiations. The cutting-edge framework was originally developed in 2008, and offered to clients only in 2011, has now been unfettered with the newly released 2025 edition of EVOLVE OR BE SLAUGHTERED: Negotiation for the 21st Century, an Amazon #1 best-selling book that is changing the way individuals and organizations approach negotiation, and interpersonal communication.

For decades, classic negotiation strategies, such as those introduced in books like The Negotiating Game, Getting To Yes and Never Split The Difference, have shaped the business landscape. However, with the global business environment becoming increasingly complex and interconnected, these traditional models are failing to address the needs of today’s professionals. In response, Derrick Chevalier, Executive Vice President and Founder of Harrison-Chevalier, has created, and untethered CNSUF® to offer a more comprehensive, adaptable, and strategic approach.

A New Era in Negotiation Theory: The CNSUF® Framework

The CNSUF® framework is not merely an updated negotiation system; it represents a revolutionary departure from old methodologies that have long been the staple of negotiation training programs worldwide. Drawing on insights gained over nearly 15 years of collaboration with Dr. Chester Karrass of Karrass International, Derrick Chevalier realized that much of the foundational theory behind traditional frameworks is no longer suited to the fast-paced, interconnected world of the 21st century.

Following a deep period of research and reflection, Chevalier developed CNSUF® to bridge the gap between outdated techniques and the demands of modern business. “Negotiation today isn’t just about striking deals, it’s about understanding the complexities of human behavior and the interwoven economic systems in which we operate,” said Chevalier. “CNSUF® empowers negotiators to craft strategies that are flexible, informed by behavioral intelligence, and specifically designed to thrive in the globalized economy.”

Breaking the Mold: Why CNSUF® Outpaces Other Systems

What makes CNSUF® stand apart from legacy negotiation models is its universal applicability. Unlike other programs that are based on outdated theories from the 20th century, such as those derived from The Negotiating Game (1970) or Getting To Yes (1981), CNSUF® is uniquely designed to handle the complexities of today’s integrated global economy. By focusing on emotional intelligence, psychological insight, and human connection, CNSUF® offers negotiators an edge in both high-stakes business discussions and everyday interpersonal communications.

The framework is outlined in EVOLVE OR BE SLAUGHTERED, which offers readers a detailed, actionable guide for applying the principles of CNSUF® in real-world negotiations. The book has garnered significant attention, receiving praise for its insightful, research-informed approach to negotiation and its challenge to outdated tactics. “Unlike other works that present tactical maneuvers as formulas, Chevalier provides the psychological underpinnings of each technique and contextualizes them within the CNSUF™ framework for optimal application,” said one reviewer.

Rising to the Challenge: Global Recognition and Impact

Since its release, EVOLVE OR BE SLAUGHTERED has become a significant resource for leaders and negotiators worldwide. The book not only challenges conventional thinking in negotiation but also raises the bar with its deep dive into the psychological and emotional dynamics that underpin successful negotiation outcomes. Praised for its clarity and practical insights, it has earned a 4.9-star rating on Amazon and has been awarded the prestigious International Impact Book Award.

“This book is a serious, forward-looking negotiation guide that encourages readers to evolve their thinking in a rapidly changing world,” said another reviewer. “It’s a must-read for anyone involved in high-stakes negotiation.”

The Legacy of Derrick Chevalier: Pioneering Change in Negotiation Training

Derrick Chevalier’s journey from protege of Dr. Chester Karrass to founder of Harrison-Chevalier is one marked by a commitment to redefining the negotiation landscape. As a former trainer with Karrass International, Chevalier saw firsthand the limitations of classic negotiation techniques in modern business environments. This realization led him to develop CNSUF®, a framework that addresses the evolving challenges of global economies and integrated markets.

In addition to being the author of EVOLVE OR BE SLAUGHTERED, Chevalier’s work in negotiation and conflict resolution has been instrumental in transforming negotiation practices for businesses of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. His innovative approach has earned him recognition as one of the foremost authorities in negotiation and strategic communication, including being named “Best Negotiation Trainer in U.S. of 2026” . This prestigious award, announced on BestofBestReview.com, further solidifies his position as a leader in the industry and reinforces his influence in the world of negotiation training, and consulting.

The Future of Negotiation

As businesses and industries continue to evolve, the need for sophisticated, adaptable negotiation strategies has never been greater. The CNSUF® framework provides a roadmap for organizations to navigate these challenges, empowering leaders, teams, and individuals to become better negotiators in all aspects of their lives. With the release of the updated EVOLVE OR BE SLAUGHTERED and the growing recognition of CNSUF® as the future of negotiation theory, Harrison-Chevalier is poised to lead the next generation of negotiation excellence.

