Nature’s Packaging LATAM Announces Commitment to Sustainable Wood Packaging in Latin America

As the global economy shifts toward more sustainable practices, one initiative is reshaping the logistics landscape in Latin America. Nature’s Packaging LATAM is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting the responsible, sustainable, and regenerative use of wood packaging. By highlighting wood as a renewable resource, the organization is fostering the adoption of circular economy principles and advancing environmental responsibility in supply chains across the region.

Building a Bridge to a Sustainable Future

Nature’s Packaging LATAM’s mission is to provide businesses and organizations in Latin America with science-backed knowledge about sustainable wood packaging. The organization is committed to offering valuable educational resources and facilitating collaboration between industry leaders, including manufacturers, transporters, retailers, engineers, and forestry experts.

Through its partnerships with academic institutions, forestry professionals, and environmental organizations, Nature’s Packaging LATAM serves as a bridge between science, industry, and society. By focusing on education, research, and high-quality technical content, the organization equips stakeholders with the tools they need to make informed decisions about packaging materials.

The Environmental Benefits of Wood Packaging

Nature’s Packaging LATAM is dedicated to changing the perception of wood as a packaging material. Often overlooked, wood is one of the few materials that, when sourced responsibly, offers significant environmental benefits.

“Wood is one of the few packaging materials that becomes an environmental solution, not a problem when it’s sourced and used responsibly,” says Paola Beltran, Senior Director at Nature’s Packaging LATAM.

Wood packaging, such as pallets and crates, is a renewable, carbon-positive material that can significantly reduce environmental impact when managed properly. Nature’s Packaging LATAM is working to promote sustainable forest management and responsible sourcing practices that ensure the benefits of wood packaging are maximized without compromising the planet’s resources.

Advancing the Circular Economy

Nature’s Packaging LATAM is leading the charge in emphasizing the role of wood in the growing circular economy movement. Circular economy principles are focused on reducing waste, reusing materials, and ensuring that resources are continuously cycled back into the supply chain.

As businesses seek to reduce their carbon footprint and modernize operations, Nature’s Packaging LATAM provides a unique perspective grounded in science and practical solutions. Through research, partnerships, and industry education, the organization advocates for the adoption of wood packaging as a key element in sustainable logistics models.

“Our mission is to empower companies with credible, science-based knowledge that drives real sustainability in the supply chain,” says Beltran. “In a world moving toward circularity, wood packaging is not just an option, it’s a strategic advantage.”

The Power of Collaboration

The success of Nature’s Packaging LATAM is rooted in collaboration. By bringing together various stakeholders, industry professionals, environmental experts, and academic researchers, the organization fosters collective action toward achieving sustainability goals.

Unlike commercial entities focused on promoting products or services, Nature’s Packaging LATAM prioritizes education and collaboration. The initiative works with its partners to provide unbiased, research-based information that helps organizations make informed decisions.

“We are not a commercial entity. Our purpose is to elevate the industry through education, research, and collaboration,” explains Beltran. “By sharing knowledge and promoting best practices, we help companies transition to sustainable packaging solutions that enhance both competitiveness and environmental responsibility.”

Strengthening the Supply Chain and Environmental Stewardship

Nature’s Packaging LATAM is also focused on advancing forest management practices and supporting reforestation efforts. As part of its larger mission, the nonprofit supports initiatives that contribute to carbon sequestration, responsible economic development, and the restoration of degraded ecosystems.

The organization plays a critical role in helping companies align with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices through its educational resources and technical guides. Nature’s Packaging LATAM offers valuable insights that help businesses improve operational efficiency while meeting international sustainability standards.

About Nature’s Packaging LATAM

Nature’s Packaging LATAM is a nonprofit initiative dedicated to advancing sustainable wood packaging solutions in Latin America. The organization supports the transition to more efficient and environmentally responsible logistics practices by promoting the use of wood as a renewable resource. Through education, research, and collaboration, Nature’s Packaging LATAM empowers businesses with the knowledge and tools needed to adopt sustainable packaging solutions that align with circular economy principles.

Media Contact

Paola Beltran Madrid

Directora Senior, México y América Latina, Nature’s Packaging LATAM

Email: info@naturespackaginglatam.org

Website: Nature’s Packaging LATAM

LinkedIn: Nature’s Packaging LATAM

Facebook: Nature’s Packaging LATAM

Instagram: Nature’s Packaging LATAM