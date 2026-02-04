Sinosoon Technology Co., Ltd. Strengthens Global Supply Chain for Heavy-Duty Vehicle Parts

As global demand for reliable commercial vehicle components continues to rise, Sinosoon Technology Co., Ltd. is reinforcing its position as a trusted manufacturer and wholesale supplier of heavy-duty truck and auto parts for international markets.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Jinan, Shandong Province — widely recognized as the industrial home of Sinotruk — Sinosoon Technology has grown into a comprehensive supplier serving customers across more than 50 countries. With strong factory partnerships, substantial in-stock inventory, and more than 14 years of export experience, the company supports distributors, repair networks, and fleet operators with competitive pricing and dependable delivery.

Building a Complete Commercial Vehicle Parts Ecosystem

Sinosoon Technology specializes in supplying a full range of commercial vehicle spare parts from China, covering trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, and engine systems. The company’s product portfolio supports major Chinese and international brands, including:

Trucks: Sinotruk Howo & Sitrak, Shacman, FAW, Beiben, Foton Auman & Aumark, Dongfeng

Through its extensive supply network, the company provides essential Truck Parts covering cabin, chassis, transmission, braking, electrical, and powertrain systems — ensuring customers can source everything needed from a single, reliable partner.

Comprehensive Product Coverage Across Vehicle Systems

Sinosoon Technology’s inventory includes thousands of OEM-standard and aftermarket components, such as:

Engine & Powertrain Parts: pistons, cylinder liners, injectors, turbochargers, crankshafts, oil and air filters, water pumps, thermostats

pistons, cylinder liners, injectors, turbochargers, crankshafts, oil and air filters, water pumps, thermostats Gearbox & Transmission Components: clutch assemblies, pressure plates, bearings, PTOs, propeller shafts, gasket kits

clutch assemblies, pressure plates, bearings, PTOs, propeller shafts, gasket kits Chassis & Brake Systems: axles, brake pads, brake shoes, brake drums, thrust rods, balance shafts

axles, brake pads, brake shoes, brake drums, thrust rods, balance shafts Cab & Body Parts: bumpers, mirrors, fenders, steps, seats, radiator covers

bumpers, mirrors, fenders, steps, seats, radiator covers Electronic & Electrical Parts: headlights, tail lamps, relays, alternators, switches, motors, EV charging components

This breadth allows the company to serve as a true Heavy-Duty Vehicle One-Stop Service Provider for customers managing complex fleets and multi-brand maintenance operations.

Proven Export Experience and Global Market Reach

With over a decade of international trade expertise, Sinosoon Technology supports clients across Russia, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. The company’s export team is highly experienced in documentation, customs compliance, and international logistics — helping customers reduce delays and streamline import processes.

In addition to supplying parts, Sinosoon assists overseas buyers with required registration and import documentation, making cross-border sourcing easier for distributors and wholesalers entering new markets.

Quality-First Commitment and Long-Term Partnerships

Sinosoon Technology operates under a clear philosophy: Quality First, Service First, Customer Satisfaction First. Every product is sourced from qualified manufacturers and undergoes strict quality control to ensure durability, compatibility, and performance in demanding operating environments.

For customers who cannot locate a specific part, the company offers customized sourcing support — leveraging its factory network and technical expertise to identify, verify, and supply hard-to-find components efficiently.

Supporting Growth in Global Commercial Vehicle Markets

As commercial transportation and logistics continue to expand worldwide, Sinosoon Technology remains focused on helping partners grow their businesses with confidence. By combining strong supply capacity, competitive factory pricing, fast lead times, and professional technical support, the company continues to position itself as a dependable long-term partner for the global heavy-duty vehicle industry.

For pricing inquiries, product details, or partnership discussions, customers are encouraged to contact Sinosoon Technology Co., Ltd. directly by phone or email, or arrange a visit to learn more about its operations and capabilities.