International Medical Aid (IMA) Recognized as Top-Rated Global Healthcare Internship Provider for 2025 by GoAbroad

A U.S.-based nonprofit organization providing community-based global health education and healthcare internships abroad, announced that it has been recognized as a Top Rated Provider for 2025 by GoAbroad. The recognition places IMA among a select group of international program organizations highlighted for delivering high-quality experiences as measured by verified alumni reviews on GoAbroad’s platform.

GoAbroad’s annual Top Rated Providers list is determined by feedback from past participants, with an emphasis on verified reviews. IMA said the 2025 recognition underscores the organization’s continued focus on offering structured, educationally sound, and ethically grounded internship experiences for aspiring healthcare professionals. The award also reflects IMA’s ongoing investment in mentorship, safety standards, and on-the-ground support designed to help participants learn in real clinical environments while staying within the appropriate scope of practice.

“Our team is honored to be recognized again by GoAbroad as a Top Rated Provider for 2025,” said Dr. Mohammad Ghassemi, M.D., Vice-President and Medical Director of International Medical Aid. “We’re especially grateful to the alumni who took the time to share thoughtful, detailed reviews. Their feedback is essential—not only because it informs future participants, but because it helps us continuously improve how we educate and support the next generation of healthcare leaders.”

According to IMA, its GoAbroad profile currently reflects hundreds of reviews and a 9.96 verified rating, enabling prospective applicants to evaluate the organization through detailed, participant-written accounts. In an increasingly crowded study abroad and internship marketplace, IMA noted that transparency and specificity in reviews can be especially important for pre-health students comparing options and seeking programs aligned with academic goals, ethical guidelines, and safety expectations.

Recent alumni feedback highlighted the role of mentorship and the educational value of structured placements. One review described an experience that strengthened clinical perspective while deepening understanding of global health disparities and cultural humility. Another emphasized the long-term impact of the program’s lessons and relationships, describing how the experience would inform future steps toward a medical career. A third cited the value of exposure to global health differences and disparities, alongside opportunities for shadowing and cultural immersion. IMA said these themes reflect its intended program design: to provide participants with meaningful learning outcomes while maintaining clear boundaries and responsible practices.

IMA’s programs are built to serve a wide range of participants, including pre-med and pre-health students, pre-PA and PA-track applicants, and other emerging healthcare professionals seeking global health exposure. The organization’s model centers on supervised clinical observation and education, complemented by training and orientation components, including infection control guidance and region-specific preparation. Participants are supported by dedicated physician mentors and staff both in-country and in the United States, according to the organization.

A major differentiator for healthcare internships abroad is the degree of structure and the clarity of oversight. The organization encourages students to evaluate any provider, including International Medical Aid , by asking practical questions about day-to-day supervision, how the scope of practice is enforced, what housing and safety support look like when unexpected issues arise, and what outcomes alumni consistently report after returning home. For many applicants, outcomes may include renewed confidence in clinical settings, a clearer understanding of healthcare roles, and stronger preparation for applications and interviews.

In addition to clinical training and mentorship, IMA offers alumni access to medical and graduate school admissions support , including letters of recommendation, personal statement reviews, and interview coaching. The organization says its program structure can also allow students to incorporate academic priorities such as MCAT preparation while abroad, depending on the placement and individual schedule.

Safety and participant support remain central to IMA’s operational approach, the organization added. Program residences are typically located in gated communities with 24/7 security staff, and medical internship programs include comprehensive travel medical insurance at no additional cost. IMA positions these measures within its broader commitment to providing responsible global health experiences that are sustainable and mutually beneficial for both participants and host communities.

IMA’s announcement comes as demand continues to grow for experiential learning options that complement academic study, particularly among students pursuing healthcare careers. With competitive admissions cycles and an increased emphasis on real-world exposure, applicants are seeking programs that deliver both meaningful learning and credible structure. IMA said recognitions based on verified alumni reviews help prospective interns identify providers with a consistent track record, while also reinforcing accountability within the broader study abroad sector.