HelpOne Launches All-in-One Nonprofit Platform with Flat-Rate Payments

HelpOne, a new all-in-one software platform built exclusively for nonprofits, announced its official launch today with a game-changing payment processing feature designed to eliminate percentage-based fees.

Nonprofits using traditional processors like Stripe, PayPal, and Donorbox often lose 2.2-3.5% and $0.30 per transaction. HelpOne Payments offers a nonprofit all-in-one software with flat-rate payments , meaning processing is set at $1.75 per transaction (when clients bring their own processor) or low IC+ rates (IC + 0.40% + $0.30/tx) with full processor and gateway setup. Calculations suggest that it can save the average nonprofit $3,000 to $14,000 annually on fees alone, which is often enough to cover the entire platform subscription.

Unlike fragmented tools that require multiple logins and subscriptions, HelpOne consolidates everything into one secure, intuitive platform with unlimited access to:

Volunteers: Shifts, QR check-ins, hours tracking & valuation from P&L and Form 990

Fundraising & Events: Donations, pledges, sponsorships, auctions, contests, ticketing

Donor & Contact CRM: Unlimited records, automated thank-yous, file organization

HR & Training: Onboarding, time-off, reviews, policies, compliance tracking

Finance: Real-time dashboards, restricted funds, General Ledger, one-click IRS 990/990-T/CHAR500 reports

“Nonprofits should spend their energy changing lives, not managing disjointed software or losing donations to fees”, said Edward Zaremba, Founder & CEO. “HelpOne ends that chaos – one login, unlimited scale, flat-rate payments, and private, siloed data so your organization stays focused on impact.”

HelpOne is powered by strategic technology partnerships, including Citinet Solutions for secure payment infrastructure. The platform is PCI Level 1 Compliant, GDPR/CCPA-ready, and includes future features like AI tools and Impact Surveys at no extra cost.

Introductory pricing is set at $499 per month (locked into a 12-month subscription), with a permanent 20% lifetime discount for early adopters. For more information or a demo, visit: https://helponesoftware.com/ .

About HelpOne

HelpOne is an all-in-one software platform designed exclusively for nonprofits. Founded to eliminate fragmented tools and high costs, HelpOne delivers unlimited scale, flat-rate payments, and seamless integration across volunteer management, fundraising, HR, finance, and compliance – so organizations can focus on impact.