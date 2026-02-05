EnforceAuth Unveils AI‑Native Security Fabric to Govern Autonomous Software Decisions

EnforceAuth today announced the launch of its AI-native Security Fabric, a decision-centric security platform designed to govern autonomous software, AI agents, and machine identities. As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, the platform delivers continuous oversight, policy enforcement, and full auditability to ensure every automated action is secure, compliant, and accountable.

Executive Highlights

Market shift: Analysts predict that agentic AI will be embedded in 33 % of enterprise software applications by 2028, while at least 15 % of day‑to‑day business decisions are expected to be made autonomously.

Analysts predict that agentic AI will be embedded in 33 % of enterprise software applications by 2028, while at least 15 % of day‑to‑day business decisions are expected to be made autonomously. Governance gap: Adoption of AI is nearly universal, 95 % of U.S. companies are using generative AI and 88 % report regular use, yet only 69 % of mature programs have real‑time evaluation and testing capabilities, exposing organizations to unmanaged risks.

Adoption of AI is nearly universal, 95 % of U.S. companies are using generative AI and 88 % report regular use, yet only 69 % of mature programs have real‑time evaluation and testing capabilities, exposing organizations to unmanaged risks. Security breakthrough: EnforceAuth’s AI‑native Security Fabric evaluates each action initiated by an AI agent, automated workflow or machine identity against policy and context, delivering continuous oversight and full auditability.

EnforceAuth’s AI‑native Security Fabric evaluates each action initiated by an AI agent, automated workflow or machine identity against policy and context, delivering continuous oversight and full auditability. Early access: Enterprises can join a free waitlist to participate in pilot deployments and shape the next evolution of responsible AI governance.

“Enterprises are moving beyond user authentication; they need to trust every action performed by software,” said Mark Rogge, Founder and CEO of EnforceAuth. “Our Security Fabric evaluates decisions made by people, AI agents and systems in real time, ensuring that each action complies with policy, context and risk tolerance. This is how we secure the autonomous enterprise.”

Traditional IAM platforms rely on static role‑based access control and assume a human is making decisions. However, responsible AI programs are shifting from static controls to continuous oversight; 69 % of strategic‑stage organizations now invest in real‑time testing and observability for AI agents. Without a decision‑centric layer, autonomous agents can trigger unauthorized workflows or cross system boundaries without proper scrutiny.

EnforceAuth’s Security Fabric addresses this gap by treating every software‑initiated action as a policy-governed decision. Key capabilities include:

Decision‑centric architecture: Policies govern every action, not just access. The platform evaluates context, scope and risk before authorizing execution.

Policies govern every action, not just access. The platform evaluates context, scope and risk before authorizing execution. Native support for agentic AI: Designed for AI systems and machine identities, it offers delegated authority, time‑bounded permissions and contextual decision evaluation.

Designed for AI systems and machine identities, it offers delegated authority, time‑bounded permissions and contextual decision evaluation. Continuous observability and audit: Every decision is recorded and auditable. Real‑time monitoring helps detect anomalies and simplifies regulatory compliance.

Every decision is recorded and auditable. Real‑time monitoring helps detect anomalies and simplifies regulatory compliance. Operational control and accountability: Security teams define who (or what) can do what, under which conditions, creating clear authority chains and audit trails.

This launch arrives as regulators and boards scrutinize AI systems. Analysts note that a significant share of business operations will soon be autonomous, and thought leaders advocate real‑time governance. EnforceAuth’s platform equips enterprises to meet those expectations, enabling innovation while ensuring safety, compliance and accountability.

Availability

EnforceAuth is offering early access through a free enterprise waitlist. Select organizations will partner with the company to refine features and influence the future of AI governance. For details or to join the waitlist, visit EnforceAuth’s website.

About EnforceAuth

EnforceAuth is an AI‑native security company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded by enterprise security veterans, the firm builds technologies to govern decisions made by autonomous software, AI agents and machine identities. Its mission is to help enterprises embrace AI safely by ensuring every autonomous action is authorized, accountable and auditable.

