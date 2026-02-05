Paul Advisory & Legal Group Introduces Equity Stripping and Offshore Trusts as Key Asset Protection Strategies, Changing the Economics of Litigation

A boutique advisory and legal consulting firm is reshaping the landscape of asset protection for high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and business owners with advanced tax deferral strategies and multi-jurisdictional entity structuring. Paul Advisory & Legal Group, PLLC , specializes in enhanced asset protection, offering options such as equity stripping and offshore trusts to restructure ownership and ensure clients’ assets are protected with layers of litigation defense.

The team at Paul Advisory & Legal Group operates at the intersection of law, strategy, and advanced asset architecture to deliver a deeply engineered approach to protection for a diverse international clientele of entrepreneurs, founders, executives, investors, and families whose affairs demand precision and discretion. The consulting firm changes the risk-reward calculus for plaintiffs by legally encumbering assets through bona fide lending arrangements and placing control in the hands of independent trustees in jurisdictions such as the Cook Islands.

“Effective asset protection isn’t about hiding wealth,” said Evan Paul, Managing Partner of Paul Advisory and Legal Group, PLLC. “It’s about restricting ownership, leverage, and control so that pursuing litigation no longer makes economic sense. Cook Islands trusts and properly implemented equity-stripping change the risk calculus long before a claim ever arises.”

Paul and his team advise clients on how to lawfully structure their income, investments, and business operations through domestic and foreign corporations, LLCs, and trust-based planning. This strategy enables the firm to reduce risk, defer taxes, and protect long-term wealth without relying solely on residency changes or reactive tax moves. Clients benefit from the firm’s integrated advisory model, which unites sophisticated tax planning with asset protection strategies to provide comprehensive, resilient, and future-proof solutions.

Equity stripping is one of several creditor protection strategies that reduces the on-paper value of an asset, such as real estate, by placing legitimate, properly documented, and secure obligations against the property through legal lenders. Paul Advisory & Legal Group designs offshore and cross-border structures, including Cook Islands Trusts, Nevis LLCs, international corporate entities, and hybrid domestic-foreign frameworks that deliver international protection while remaining compliant, confidential, and strategically advantageous across borders.

“Equity stripping and Cook Islands trusts work best when they’re part of an integrated plan,” Paul said. “The goal isn’t secrecy or avoidance, it’s deterrence, stability, and preserving long-term wealth through structures that hold up under real scrutiny.”

Paul and his team don’t use a one-size-fits-all approach to equity stripping and offshore trust establishment. The firm diligently works to develop the most effective strategies to manage a client’s unique situation, simultaneously incorporating other methods, such as entity structuring, trust planning, tax modeling, and long-term cash flow analysis. These concurrent strategies reinforce one another, resulting in stronger protection for client assets.

The firm suggests clients consider the timing of their asset protection efforts, as strategies like equity stripping are most effective when enacted well ahead of any reasonably foreseeable litigation. Paul Advisory & Legal Group also provides deep financial and investigative insight for clients, ensuring they are protected against current threats and future problems.

“We combine financial intelligence, due diligence practices, and investigative rigor to analyze client risk, uncover exposure, and engineer stronger, more resilient structures,” Paul said. “Our background in forensic review, financial modeling, and multi-jurisdictional analysis allows us to anticipate challenges and build systems that stand up under pressure.”

Paul and his team understand that laws and client situations change, so the firm works to provide adaptable, future-proof solutions that can be adjusted without constant restructuring and loss of efficiency.

Visit the Paul Advisory & Legal Group, PLLC , website to learn more about how equity stripping and offshore trusts are changing the economics of litigation or to schedule a consultation. Join the firm’s mailing list to stay informed on advanced asset protection, tax planning, and legal updates.