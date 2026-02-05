T. Mittleider Announces Movement Focused Book Collection Supporting Educators And Caregivers

T. Mittleider, an inclusion coach and education professional based in the north central region of the United States, has announced the continued release and availability of her Movement Mastery Collection, a series of books, including The Power of Strength & Mobility, designed to support educators, parents, and caregivers through practical movement-based strategies that promote physical regulation, emotional balance, and long-term well-being.

Drawing from more than two decades of experience in education and leadership, Mittleider’s work addresses the growing challenges faced by those working closely with children, including burnout, emotional fatigue, and physical strain. Her books focus on realistic, repeatable practices that support adults first, recognizing that regulated adults are better equipped to support regulated children.

Mittleider began her career as a classroom teacher before advancing into instructional coaching and administrative leadership. Over the course of her career, she has helped establish two preschools and a community child care center and served on the committee responsible for rewriting her state’s preschool standards. These experiences have shaped her understanding of what sustainable support looks like in real educational settings.

Rather than presenting theoretical models, Mittleider’s writing reflects the daily realities of classrooms and homes. Her books emphasize movement as a foundational tool for maintaining mobility, supporting nervous system regulation, and fostering mental clarity. The approach is intentionally accessible, designed to be used alongside demanding schedules rather than added as another obligation.

“At the core of my work is the belief that movement supports more than the body,” said Mittleider. “It supports emotional balance, decision making, and the ability to stay present in moments that require patience and care.”

The Movement Mastery Collection integrates strength, mobility, somatic awareness, and mindfulness practices. Each book offers structured guidance without rigid routines, encouraging readers to build consistency rather than pursue perfection. The collection is intended for individuals at varying stages of physical ability and experience, with a focus on longevity and daily functionality.

Mittleider’s perspective is also informed by her lifelong interest in health and nutrition, which she views as inseparable from emotional and cognitive well-being. Her work highlights the interconnected nature of physical movement, mental health, and resilience, particularly for adults in educational and caregiving roles, as in Strong Bodies, Calm Minds, written for parents.

One of her most personal projects was co-authoring a book with her son, The Secret Portal to Hollyville, an experience that reinforced her belief in the importance of encouragement and creative expression. That collaboration reflects a recurring theme across her work, that growth occurs when individuals are supported in environments that value balance and self-awareness.

Reader feedback on the Movement Mastery Collection frequently references its practical nature and emphasis on nervous system regulation. Reviews note improvements in mobility, reduced physical tension, and a greater sense of calm when applying the techniques consistently. The collection has been described as especially helpful for individuals experiencing stress related to long hours, sedentary work, or emotionally demanding roles.

Mittleider continues to serve educators, providers, and parents through coaching and written resources, with a focus on sustainability in both professional practice and personal health. Her work aims to provide tools that can be integrated into everyday routines and revisited as needed over time.

Additional information about T. Mittleider and her published works can be found at tracymittleider.com .

About T. Mittleider

T. Mittleider is an inclusion coach, author, and education professional with experience as a teacher, instructional coach, and administrator. She has contributed to early childhood education through program development, leadership, and state-level standards work. Mittleider holds a Master’s degree in Administration and Leadership and a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Early Childhood Education. She resides in Strasburg, North Dakota, and works with educators, parents, and caregivers to support balanced, sustainable growth.

Media Contact

Name: T. Mittleider

Email: TracyMittleider@gmail.com

Website: tracymittleider.com