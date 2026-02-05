Dr. Cathy Sarvis Announces the Launch of “Redefine and Rise” 90-Day Transformation Program

Dr. Cathy Sarvis, a renowned speaker and educator with over 37 years of experience in health, mindset, and high-performance living, has announced the launch of her latest initiative, the “Redefine and Rise” 90-Day Transformation Program. This innovative program is designed to help high-achieving women redefine their goals, set intentional steps, and achieve a deeper level of personal and professional growth.

Dr. Sarvis has spent her career empowering professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders to elevate their energy, clarity, and confidence through practical strategies that align with their purpose. With a background in chiropractic care, nutrition, and leadership development, she has transformed the lives of thousands, delivering powerful keynote presentations and workshops across the U.S. and in 10 countries.

The “Redefine and Rise” program represents the culmination of her expertise and a passion for helping women overcome burnout, enhance resilience, and unlock their full potential. With a focus on mindset shifts, productivity, and intentional action, the program provides an opportunity for participants to make meaningful changes in just 90 days.

Empowering Women to Reset Their Life and Goals

Dr. Sarvis’ approach to leadership and transformation goes beyond typical coaching techniques. By blending her deep expertise with real-world experience, she tailors every session to the unique needs of her participants. The “Redefine and Rise” program is no exception, offering a comprehensive framework for women who are ready to stop starting over and make lasting changes in their lives.

The program focuses on several key areas that are crucial for women striving to reach their highest potential. These areas include leadership mindset, high-performance living, work-life integration, resilience, and strategic networking. Dr. Sarvis emphasizes the importance of clear, confident communication and influence, helping women develop the skills to excel in both personal and professional arenas.

As Dr. Sarvis explains, “The key to success is not just motivation, it’s about creating a sustainable strategy for change. The ‘Redefine and Rise’ program is designed to help women align their vision with actionable steps, supporting them every step of the way.”

Dr. Cathy Sarvis: A Trusted Mentor and Leader

Dr. Sarvis’ reputation as a trusted mentor and impactful leader has earned her numerous accolades. In 2017, she was named one of the “Top 25 Chiropractors” by Dr. Josh Axe, and in 2021, she received the Georgia Council of Chiropractic Chiropractor of the Year award. These recognitions highlight her ability to inspire, lead, and guide others toward sustainable success.

Known for her warm yet authoritative delivery style, Dr. Sarvis brings a unique blend of wisdom and practical insight to every engagement. She has trained and mentored over 150 students and professionals, helping them develop the tools and mindset required to thrive in competitive and demanding environments.

As a proud military wife and mother of two, Dr. Sarvis draws inspiration from her family, including her children, Anthony and Alessia. Her commitment to helping others stems from a deep sense of service, something ingrained in her from growing up in a family of firefighters.

What IFF Women: A Platform for Transformation and Growth

In addition to the “Redefine and Rise” program, Dr. Sarvis has launched the “What IFF” app, a digital platform designed to support women on their personal and professional journeys. The app offers tools, resources, and courses to help users make intentional decisions and take bold actions to achieve their goals.

Through her brand, “What IFF Women,” Dr. Sarvis is dedicated to helping women create lives of intention, purpose, and balance. Whether through one-on-one coaching, workshops, or digital resources, Dr. Sarvis provides a comprehensive approach to success that empowers women to elevate their performance and leadership in every aspect of life.

About Dr. Cathy Sarvis

Dr. Cathy Sarvis is an internationally recognized speaker, mentor, and educator with 37 years of experience in health, mindset, and high-performance living. She is known for her expertise in leadership development, resilience, and personal transformation, offering actionable strategies that help women and professionals achieve sustainable success. Dr. Sarvis has delivered keynotes and workshops in over 10 countries, with a particular focus on helping women redefine their goals and lead with confidence.

In addition to her work as a chiropractor, Dr. Sarvis mentors professionals and entrepreneurs, helping them develop the skills necessary to thrive in today’s fast-paced world. She is passionate about equipping others with the mindset and strategies needed to achieve balance, purpose, and growth.

