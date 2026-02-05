Dmitry Druzhinsky is a New York entrepreneur and developer who has been actively supporting Ukrainian athletes in the US for many years. The MatchPoint NYC complex, co-founded by Dmitry, is becoming not just a fitness center, but a real center of attraction for Ukrainian athletes and coaches of all levels of training, from beginners to professionals, including participants in world championships and the Olympic Games, providing them not only with a place to train, but also with jobs.

When Druzhinsky and his partner acquired the sports center in 2011, they set themselves an ambitious goal: to create a facility that would offer something for everyone, regardless of their level of training and fitness goals.

Today, MatchPoint NYC occupies more than three acres and offers a wide range of amenities, including:

• A state-of-the-art fitness center

• A gymnastics center

• A basketball court

• An Olympic-size junior swimming pool

The complex also includes three studios for group fitness classes, a yoga studio, and an outdoor lounge area. A variety of fitness programs are available for children, such as swimming, tennis lessons, and camps. After their workout, club members can enjoy a meal at the restaurant, which offers both light snacks and full meals.

Druzhinsky implements innovative training and online coaching approaches. MatchPoint NYC uses modern technology to track athletes’ progress. For example, interactive screens display training results, while special apps and online training help plan classes and monitor physical condition.

Dmitry Druzhinsky is proud of his charitable work and announces his collaboration with talented Ukrainian athletes. Among his protégés are tennis player Anhelina Kalinina, who won a gold medal at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in China, and freestyle wrestler Valerii Andriitsev, a medalist at the Olympic Games, World Championships, and European Championships. In addition, he supports the Ukrainian national freestyle wrestling team.

Thanks to Druzhinsky’s support, athletes will have the opportunity to train at the best venues and participate in major tournaments, which will have a positively impacts on their results.

In the face of global challenges and instability, athletes who have dedicated their lives to sport need support more than ever. Druzhinsky strives to create the best conditions for Ukrainian athletes to prepare for important competitions. He organizes master classes with renowned coaches and athletes, making MatchPoint NYC a favorite venue for professional athletes and charity events.

In addition, Druzhinsky is actively involved in social initiatives. He organizes charity events for young people, allowing them to participate in sports. This not only helps develop sports among young people but also strengthens ties within the community.

Dmitry Druzhinsky has not only developed online training programs but has also become an essential figure in supporting Ukrainian sports on the international stage. His efforts to sponsor and assist athletes in difficult times confirm that sports can unite people and inspire them to achieve.

MatchPoint NYC continues to be home to many talented athletes and a venue for significant tournaments and charity events. Inspired by the successes of his protégés, Druzhinsky plans to expand his initiatives so that even more young people can find their way into the world of sports.