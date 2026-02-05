Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy Sets New Standard for Ethical, Applied Hypnotherapy Education

The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy, is reshaping hypnotherapy education by prioritizing ethics, updated theory, community, and public safety. As the industry remains largely unregulated, the academy has created a curriculum designed to prepare students for the realities of clinical practice, while also safeguarding clients through ethical standards and informed care. With a modern, neuroscience-backed approach, the Academy stands out by offering an evidence-based, trauma-responsive program that has quickly earned a reputation for producing well-rounded, responsible hypnotherapists.

The need for high-quality, ethical hypnotherapy training has never been more apparent. Hypnotherapy, while effective, can be misused by individuals without proper training or understanding of the nuances of clinical practice. The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy is committed to raising the bar for the entire industry by providing a program that not only meets the current demands of the profession but also ensures that graduates are equipped with the practical skills and ethical mindset necessary for long-term success.

The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy has been recognized as the Best Hypnotherapy Training in the U.S. of 2026 by BestofBestReview.com, a prestigious and exclusive authority in the industry. This recognition highlights the Academy’s commitment to excellence, setting a high standard for hypnotherapy education in the U.S. and beyond.

“Our responsibility isn’t just to students; it’s to the public they’ll one day help,” says Robin Popowich, Founder and Director of the Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy. “We are committed to protecting the integrity of the hypnotherapy profession and ensuring that those entering it are prepared, ethical, and competent.”

Ethical Standards and Applied Training

What sets the Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy apart from other training institutions is its emphasis on ethics and trauma informed, applied training. The academy is the only fully applied hypnotherapy program, focusing on teaching students how to navigate complex clinical scenarios and work with real clients. The curriculum, rooted in modern neuroscience, trauma-informed care, and evidence-based practices, is constantly updated to reflect the latest research and best practices in the field.

Rather than relying on scripted methods, students at the Academy learn how to work with real emotions, complex client backgrounds, and the psychological intricacies of hypnotherapy. This hands-on approach prepares graduates to enter the world ready to work with clients in diverse settings, ensuring they can provide the highest level of care.

Additionally, the Academy maintains a strict admissions process, screening applicants carefully to ensure that only those with a genuine interest in ethical, responsible practice are accepted into the program. This selective approach helps ensure that students are equipped not just with technical skills, but with the ethical mindset necessary to support clients effectively.

“We are willing to turn applicants away if we believe they are attracted to this work for the wrong reasons,” Popowich explains. “Hypnotherapy has the power to transform lives, and working with vulnerable people comes with immense responsibility.”

Building a Stronger Hypnotherapy Community

In addition to the comprehensive training program, the Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy offers continuing education and ongoing support to its graduates through its Alumni Lounge. This professional community provides graduates with access to continued education, advanced micro-trainings, and networking opportunities. The Academy also hosts its popular Winter Speaker Series, which features respected voices from across the fields of hypnosis, neuroscience, trauma, and mental health.

This commitment to lifelong learning ensures that graduates stay connected, informed, and confident as they continue their professional journeys. The Academy is more than just a training institution, it’s a community of like-minded individuals dedicated to ethical practice, ongoing growth, and a shared vision of improving lives through hypnotherapy.

“Our goal is to create a thriving community where hypnotherapists can continue to learn, grow, and connect,” Popowich says. “The learning doesn’t stop at graduation. We are invested in the long-term success of our graduates and in creating a community where they can continue to learn and evolve.”

Turning Adversity Into Advocacy

Robin Popowich’s commitment to ethical hypnotherapy education is further reflected in her personal experiences. After becoming the target of a sustained cyberbullying campaign, Popowich turned this adversity into an opportunity for advocacy. Using her lived experience, she gathered a team of experts to develop a free, specialized training for certified hypnotherapists to help clients who have been impacted by cyberbullying. This training, which blends neuroscience, trauma-informed care, and clinical strategies, is offered at no cost to ensure that hypnotherapists are equipped to address the growing issue of online harm.

By offering this free training, Popowich underscores her commitment to public safety and ethical practice. “The emotional fallout of cyberbullying is severe and a growing concern, and it’s something that needs to be addressed in the therapy room,” she says. “Our goal is to ensure that our practitioners have the tools they need to help clients heal from these types of modern traumas.”

About the Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy

The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy, founded by Robin Popowich, is an award-winning training institution dedicated to providing modern, evidence-based hypnotherapy education. The Academy offers a fully applied, trauma-informed, neuroscience-backed certification program for aspiring clinical hypnotherapists. Through its rigorous curriculum and ongoing support for graduates, the Academy is shaping the future of the hypnotherapy profession by producing skilled, ethical, and compassionate practitioners.

