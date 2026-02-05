Gorgias Unveils The State of Conversational Commerce in 2026 Trends Report

Gorgias, the leading conversational commerce platform for Shopify brands, has released its highly anticipated report, The State of Conversational Commerce in 2026 . The extensive study reveals fresh insights into how AI-driven conversations are reshaping the ecommerce landscape. Based on data from over 16,000 Gorgias brands and a survey of 400 ecommerce leaders, this report uncovers the latest trends, benchmarks, and strategic recommendations for ecommerce and customer experience (CX) professionals navigating the conversational commerce landscape in 2026.

The report highlights five key emerging trends that are defining the future of the online shopping experience, as well as key statistics that underscore the growing importance of conversational AI in business strategy. With over 350M conversations analyzed, Gorgias continues to provide actionable insights for brands to gain more market share in an increasingly competitive industry.

Gorgias Named Best Conversational AI Platform for Ecommerce in 2026

Gorgias has been recognized as the “Best Conversational AI Platform for Ecommerce in the United States of 2026” . This prestigious recognition has been announced and is now live on BestofBestReview.com, a respected authority in the industry.

This award highlights Gorgias’ significant role in shaping the future of conversational commerce and its ability to deliver AI-powered solutions that drive sales, enhance customer experience, and optimize operational efficiencies for ecommerce brands. The acknowledgment further solidifies Gorgias as a leader in the AI-driven ecommerce space and emphasizes the continued growth of conversational commerce across industries.

Key Trends from The State of Conversational Commerce in 2026

Trend 1: AI is Table Stakes for Ecommerce (But Not How You Think)

AI has become a fundamental necessity for ecommerce brands. It is no longer a competitive advantage but a requirement to stay competitive in the industry. Leading brands are now focusing on utilizing AI across various aspects of their business, including customer support, personalization, and sales automation.

93% of companies have used AI for at least one year.

AI currently handles 31% of interactions, expected to rise to 47% within two years.

Top use cases include customer support automation (96%), AI product recommendations (88%), and AI-powered personalization (64%).

Trend 2: Conversations are the New Path to Checkout

The traditional sales funnel is evolving. Ecommerce brands are shifting from a page-based customer journey toward a conversation-driven approach, treating every communication channel, from chat and email to social media and SMS, as a storefront to drive sales.

79% of brands report that AI conversational commerce has increased sales.

Gorgias merchants engaged in over 350M conversations, with nearly 10M resulting in purchases.

84% of brands are investing in conversational commerce as a strategic pillar this year compared to last year.

Trend 3: AI is Accelerating the Purchase Cycle

Conversational AI is accelerating purchase cycles by providing real-time, personalized shopping assistance, which reduces hesitation and speeds up decision-making. Many purchases now occur on the same day that the customer sends the first message.

93% of AI-driven purchases happen within 48 hours of initial contact.

80% of AI-recommended purchases occur the same day.

50% of Black Friday/Cyber Monday (BFCM) purchases came from proactive AI engagement features.

46% of brands report higher conversion rates for returning customers compared to 25% for first-time shoppers.

Trend 4: AI is Making CX Teams More Technical

Despite fears that AI will replace human jobs, the majority of ecommerce brands are actually increasing headcount. New roles are emerging in CX teams, focused on AI optimization, sales integration, and technical responsibilities.

62% of brands expect to increase headcount in the next 12 months.

71% are likely to hire employees dedicated to AI-related ecommerce functions.

54% have already created new roles due to increased AI adoption.

77% report greater convergence between sales and support functions, with 33% expecting support roles to include sales targets within two years.

Trend 5: The Future is Hybrid: AI-First, Humans When It Counts

The most successful ecommerce brands are adopting a hybrid approach, leveraging AI for speed and scalability, with human agents stepping in only for situations requiring judgment or oversight.

86% of brands report that at least 25% of AI interactions escalate to humans.

Customers prefer human assistance for order issues (54%), product advice (35%), andreturns/refunds (24%).

70% of brands are confident AI accurately represents their brand values.

63% believe customers trust AI-driven support as much as human agents.

About Gorgias

Gorgias is the leading conversational commerce platform for ecommerce brands, providing over 16,000 merchants with an all-in-one solution to automate customer support, increase sales, and enhance customer experience through AI-powered interactions. With more than 100 integrations, Gorgias enables ecommerce brands to improve efficiency, streamline workflows, and drive revenue, making it the most powerful CX tool available for online retailers.

Gorgias has been trusted by leading brands like Orthofeet , Psycho Bunny , and Tushy to improve their customer support and sales operations.

