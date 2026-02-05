Where Law Meets Art Meets AI: Michael S. Baker Launches New Boutique Law Firm

A New Vision for Legal Counsel in the Age of AI

Michael S. Baker, a seasoned corporate attorney with over 25 years of experience, announces the official launch of his new boutique law firm, ArtificialIntelligence.Lawyer – Michael S. Baker, P.C. Located in Warwick, New York, the firm specializes in corporate law with a particular focus on the evolving legal landscape surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). Combining deep legal expertise with a unique personal and creative perspective, Michael S. Baker offers businesses a fresh approach to legal counsel that integrates law, technology, and innovation.

With extensive experience as a former Wall Street law firm partner and senior corporate strategist, Michael Baker brings a rare combination of legal depth and business acumen to his clients. The firm’s practice areas include general corporate law, governance, intellectual property, and AI-related legal issues, such as data privacy, regulatory compliance, and employment practices. Baker’s extensive background in AI also allows him to advise clients on implementing AI technologies responsibly and effectively.

Addressing the Legal Challenges of Modern Business

As businesses adapt to technological advancements and economic uncertainties, the need for specialized legal counsel has never been greater. AI, in particular, introduces new legal complexities that require an attorney with a clear understanding of both the law and the technology behind it. Michael S. Baker, P.C. is designed to meet these challenges head-on by offering insightful legal guidance to businesses embracing AI and other emerging technologies.

“Businesses today need legal advisors who understand not only the law but also how technology and strategy intersect,” said Michael S. Baker, Principal of the firm. “Our goal is to help clients move forward confidently with legal advice that is practical, forward-thinking, and rooted in real-world business experience.”

Big Law Experience, Boutique-Level Attention

Michael Baker’s career spans prestigious roles at global law firms such as Paul Hastings LLP and Shearman & Sterling LLP, where he advised clients on complex corporate transactions, financings, and restructurings, and was regularly recognized as a top finance lawyer by Chambers and Legal 500. His experience also includes serving as a corporate strategist in various sectors, including acquisitions, financing initiatives, and management of significant litigation matters.

Drawing from this high-level experience, Michael S. Baker, P.C. offers clients direct access to senior counsel without the barriers of a large, bureaucratic firm. This personalized approach ensures that clients receive sophisticated legal services while benefiting from the responsiveness, transparency, and tailored advice characteristic of boutique firms.

A Multidisciplinary Perspective on Law and Technology

In addition to his legal expertise, Michael Baker brings a creative edge to his practice. As a musician, writer, and film producer, he has worked on projects such as This Too Shall Pass, featuring Katie Douglas, and Last Survivors, starring Alicia Silverstone. Baker has produced and released hundreds of songs for a variety of artists including his own projects, Head Fake, Hasten Mercy, and Bitters Kiss, a project with daughter, Chloe (aka Baker Grace), with whom he did the soundtrack for 2018 indie film, Divorce Party. His creative background informs his nuanced approach to legal challenges, particularly for entrepreneurs, innovators, and creatives who are navigating the intersection of law and technology.

Baker’s experience as both an avid user and early adopter of AI gives him a distinct advantage in advising clients on the legal implications of AI. With a deep understanding of AI’s capabilities and limitations, he is well-positioned to guide businesses in the responsible and effective deployment of AI technologies.

A Unique Approach to Life

In addition to his professional, music and film pursuits, Baker has a profound interest in the many spiritual traditions that have shaped history, and the similarities they share. His newly-released book, “4 CORE: The Universal Teachings of Humanity’s Wisdom Traditions” (available at https://a.co/d/0bnN07CC ) is a testament to his ecumenical worldview and renaissance approach to life, exploring diverse outlets for personal development and exploration.

About ArtificialIntelligence.Lawyer – Michael S. Baker, P.C.

ArtificialIntelligence.Lawyer – Michael S. Baker, P.C. is a boutique law firm specializing in corporate law and artificial intelligence. Founded by Michael S. Baker, the firm offers comprehensive legal services to businesses, with a special focus on AI-related legal governance, data privacy, and regulatory compliance. Drawing from extensive experience at top-tier law firms and in the business world, the firm provides sophisticated legal counsel with personalized attention.

