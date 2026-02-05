DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

MG Environmental Consulting Expands Into Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Sector

ByEthan Lin

Feb 5, 2026

MG Environmental Consulting is proud to announce its expansion into the shipbuilding and marine engineering industry, supporting organizations worldwide with Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) and ISO compliance solutions.

The firm has recently onboarded a leading global shipbuilding and marine engineering organization to assist with ISO 14001 (Environmental Management) and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety) preparation across four international locations. Shipbuilding and marine engineering operations involve complex manufacturing processes, hazardous materials handling, welding and fabrication, heavy equipment operations, and significant environmental impact risks, making robust EHS management critical.

ISO 14001 Implementation

MG Environmental Consulting will help implement ISO 14001 systems to minimize environmental risks, including waste management, emissions control, and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions. Simultaneously, MG will prepare the organization for ISO 45001 certification, focusing on worker safety, injury prevention, emergency preparedness, and operational risk management in high-risk shipyard environments.

“We bring hands-on, client-first expertise to complex operational environments,” said Puneet Gupta, Founder of MG Environmental Consulting. “Our team works directly with organizations to implement practical systems, prepare for audits, and ensure global compliance, no matter the scale or geography.”

This engagement marks MG Environmental Consulting’s continued growth into new sectors, delivering practical, audit-ready ISO solutions for the shipbuilding and marine engineering industry on a global scale.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

FasPsych Announces New Approach to Medicaid Budgets and Telepsychiatry Staffing
Feb 5, 2026 Ethan Lin
India Weighs Under-16 Social Media Limits As States Study Australia’s Ban
Feb 5, 2026 Jolyen
VRC Medical Services Expands Comparator Sourcing Infrastructure to Support Lower Drug Costs and Clinical Research Access
Feb 5, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801