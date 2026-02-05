MG Environmental Consulting Expands Into Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Sector

MG Environmental Consulting is proud to announce its expansion into the shipbuilding and marine engineering industry, supporting organizations worldwide with Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) and ISO compliance solutions.

The firm has recently onboarded a leading global shipbuilding and marine engineering organization to assist with ISO 14001 (Environmental Management) and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety) preparation across four international locations. Shipbuilding and marine engineering operations involve complex manufacturing processes, hazardous materials handling, welding and fabrication, heavy equipment operations, and significant environmental impact risks, making robust EHS management critical.

ISO 14001 Implementation

MG Environmental Consulting will help implement ISO 14001 systems to minimize environmental risks, including waste management, emissions control, and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions. Simultaneously, MG will prepare the organization for ISO 45001 certification, focusing on worker safety, injury prevention, emergency preparedness, and operational risk management in high-risk shipyard environments.

“We bring hands-on, client-first expertise to complex operational environments,” said Puneet Gupta, Founder of MG Environmental Consulting. “Our team works directly with organizations to implement practical systems, prepare for audits, and ensure global compliance, no matter the scale or geography.”

This engagement marks MG Environmental Consulting’s continued growth into new sectors, delivering practical, audit-ready ISO solutions for the shipbuilding and marine engineering industry on a global scale.

