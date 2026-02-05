Michael Terpin Joins DonaFi as Lead Investor and Strategic Advisor

DonaFi, the decentralized crowdfunding platform, has announced that Michael Terpin has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor and lead investor. Widely recognized as the “Godfather of Crypto” by CNBC, Terpin’s strategic investment in DonaFi underlines the platform’s position at the vanguard of Decentralized Crowdfunding.

Michael Terpin is Founder and CEO of Transform Ventures, a leading blockchain advisory firm and venture studio, and Transform Studios, a Bermuda-based blockchain incubator. Terpin also founded and remains chairman of the largest advisory/marketing firm in the cryptocurrency sector, Transform Group, representing more than half the market capitalization of the cryptocurrency sector, excluding Bitcoin. An early and enthusiastic believer in blockchain, Michael’s recently released book “Bitcoin Supercycle: How the Crypto Calendar Can Make You Rich,” was the best-selling new release in Amazon’s Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency section.

“I’m thrilled to join DonaFi as a strategic advisor,” said Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO, Transform Ventures. “By enabling funds to be sent directly to recipients without any intermediary holding or controlling the money, DonaFi is streamlining the crowdfund campaign process and empowering people to support causes they believe in.”

“Adding Michael Terpin to our Advisory Board represents a huge seal of approval from one of the most revered visionaries in crypto, period,” said Joshua Kim, CEO and Founder of DonaFi. “We look forward to leveraging his extensive knowledge across the crypto, regulatory and fintech domains as we prepare for our upcoming platform launch.”

As a non-custodial crowdfunding solution, DonaFi ensures donations flow peer-to-peer from wallet to wallet using smart contracts, making freezes technically impossible and censorship structurally infeasible. DonaFi enables people to send bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to people in need, without any payment restrictions.

Unlike traditional fundraising sites, DonaFi charges only a modest 5% fee and supports global cryptocurrency donations with automatic conversion, giving donors worldwide reach and recipients immediate access to funds. No proprietary tokens are required for core functionality, keeping the technology simple and accessible for all types of fundraisers, from nonprofits and grassroots causes to influencers and established organizations who want donation solutions without platform risk.

Failures of legacy crowdfunding have shown recurring controversies, including misuse of funds, limited auditing or proof-of-reserves, high fee exploitation, cross-border payment blocks, fake campaigns, and withheld refunds. DonaFi’s smart contracts automate fund release, governance, and refunds, strengthening trust and accountability in every campaign.

For more information visit: https://donafi.io

About DonaFi

DonaFi is a revolutionary non-custodial platform where funds flow directly P2P from donors to recipients. Donations flow directly from wallet to wallet using smart contracts, making freezes technically impossible and censorship structurally infeasible. The platform charges a modest five-percent fee while offering cryptocurrency donation options with automatic conversion, giving donors global reach and recipients immediate access to funds. The technology is deliberately simple—no proprietary tokens required for core functionality, making it accessible to non-profits, influencers with hundreds of millions of followers, and established organizations like Boys and Girls Clubs who want donations without platform risk.

Disclaimer: All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.