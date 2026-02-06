Digital.Marketing Launches Amazon Listing Optimization Service to Improve Search Visibility and Conversion Rates on Amazon

Digital.Marketing today announced the launch of its Amazon Listing Optimization Service, designed to help brands improve product discoverability, increase conversion rates, and drive sustainable revenue growth on Amazon. The service applies search-driven optimization and conversion-focused strategy aligned with Amazon’s A9 and A10 ranking algorithms.

As Amazon continues to evolve into one of the world’s most competitive product search environments, many brands struggle with listings that fail to rank or convert—often due to weak keyword targeting, generic copy, or a lack of alignment with Amazon’s internal ranking signals. Digital.Marketing’s new service directly addresses these challenges by optimizing every critical component of an Amazon product detail page.

“Amazon has become one of the most unforgiving performance channels in digital marketing,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Digital.Marketing. “You can have a strong product and still lose if your listing isn’t engineered for how Amazon ranks and converts. This service is about removing that friction and turning listings into revenue-producing assets.”

Built for How Amazon Actually Works

Digital.Marketing’s Amazon Listing Optimization service goes beyond surface-level copywriting. Each engagement is driven by data-backed keyword research, competitive analysis, and buyer-intent modeling specific to Amazon search behavior.

The service includes:

Comprehensive Amazon keyword research based on real shopper queries

Optimization of titles, bullet points, and descriptions for ranking and readability

Backend search term structuring to improve indexing efficiency

Conversion-focused messaging designed to increase click-through and add-to-cart rates

Optimization for both mobile and desktop Amazon experiences

This approach ensures listings are optimized not only for visibility, but also for conversion under high-competition conditions.

“Most Amazon listings are written either for humans or for algorithms—rarely both,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at Digital.Marketing. “Our approach balances search relevance with persuasion. The result is listings that rank, attract qualified buyers, and convert consistently.”

Designed for Brands Scaling on Amazon

The Amazon Listing Optimization service is tailored for established brands, DTC companies, and multi-SKU sellers that rely on Amazon as a core revenue channel. It supports new product launches, underperforming listing turnarounds, and ongoing optimization as categories become more competitive.

Rather than offering templated solutions, Digital.Marketing positions the service as part of a broader performance marketing strategy—supporting Amazon SEO, paid Amazon advertising, and brand authority across digital channels.

“Our clients aren’t looking for cosmetic changes,” Carter added. “They want measurable gains in visibility and sales. This service is designed to deliver exactly that.”

The Amazon Listing Optimization service is now available for brands selling on Amazon US.

About Digital.Marketing

Digital.Marketing is a performance-driven digital marketing firm that helps brands grow through data-backed strategy, search visibility, and conversion optimization. The company specializes in high-intent marketing channels, including search engine optimization (SEO), paid media, marketplace optimization, advanced marketing analytics and sales optimization.

Digital.Marketing works with growth-focused brands across competitive industries to improve discoverability, reduce acquisition costs, and turn digital channels into scalable revenue engines. Its approach combines technical expertise, keyword intelligence, and conversion-focused execution to deliver measurable, defensible results.