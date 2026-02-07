Adobe Puts Animate Shutdown On Hold After Customer Backlash

Reversal After Discontinuation Plan Drew Criticism

Adobe said it is pausing its plan to discontinue Adobe Animate after a strong backlash from customers following an earlier announcement that the 2D animation software would be shut down as the company increased its focus on artificial intelligence.

“We are not discontinuing or removing access to Adobe Animate. Animate will continue to be available for both current and new customers, and we will ensure you continue to have access to your content,” Adobe wrote in a post on Wednesday.

The company’s announcement on Monday that it intended to discontinue Animate was met with anger and concern from users, many of whom said there were no direct alternatives that matched the software’s functionality.

Animate Moves To Maintenance Mode

On Wednesday, Adobe said there would no longer be a deadline for when Animate would stop being available. The company said the product is now in maintenance mode for individual, small business, and enterprise customers.

Adobe said maintenance mode means it will continue to support the application and provide security and bug fixes, but it will not add new features. The company said Animate will remain available to both new and existing users and that access will not be removed.

Before the change in direction, Adobe had updated its support site and sent emails to customers saying Animate would be discontinued on March 1, 2026. Under that plan, enterprise customers would have received technical support until March 1, 2029, while other customers would have had support through March of next year.

Customer Reaction And Calls To Open Source

Some users had asked Adobe to open source the software rather than abandon it. On social media, commenters responded with messages expressing concern about the impact of the decision, with some saying Animate was a key reason they subscribed to Adobe products.

The backlash followed years in which Adobe had reduced visible investment in the software, including the absence of any mention of Animate at the company’s annual Adobe Max conference and the lack of a 2025 version release.

Original Rationale For Ending Support

In an earlier FAQ, Adobe said Animate had existed for more than 25 years and had served its role in the animation ecosystem, but that changes in technology meant new platforms and approaches now better serve user needs. The company said it planned to discontinue support in response to those changes.

The explanation suggested that Animate no longer fit Adobe’s current product direction, which has placed more emphasis on tools that incorporate AI features.

Limited Replacement Options And Pricing Context

Adobe did not point to a single product that could fully replace Animate. Instead, it said customers with a Creative Cloud Pro plan could use other Adobe applications to replace parts of Animate’s functionality. The company cited After Effects for complex keyframe animation using the Puppet tool and Adobe Express for applying animation effects to photos, videos, text, shapes, and other design elements.

Before the shift to maintenance mode, Adobe said the software would continue to work for users who had already downloaded it. The company typically charged $34.49 per month for Animate, or $22.99 per month with a 12-month commitment, with an annual prepaid plan priced at $263.88. Under the updated plan, Adobe said Animate will remain available to new users as well.

Some users have pointed to other animation programs, including Moho Animation and Toon Boom Harmony, as possible alternatives.

Featured image credits: Flickr

