Chili and Unica Named Best Growth-Driven Marketing Agency in LATAM for 2026

Introduction to Chili and Unica’s Expertise in LATAM Market Expansion

Chili and Unica, a leading digital marketing agency, is announcing its expertise in helping international brands expand into the Latin American (LATAM) market. The agency, which operates across multiple countries, provides tailored digital marketing strategies aimed at accelerating client growth and optimizing return on investment through paid media, SEO, CRM, and other data-driven solutions.

Founded by Diego Vargas Ortiz and Hannah Leeming, Chili and Unica brings over a decade of experience in the LATAM market, helping both local and international businesses leverage the region’s untapped potential. With a trilingual (Spanish, Portuguese, and English) team, the agency has worked with global brands like Bytedance (TikTok’s owner), Black & Decker, and Red Bull, solidifying its position as a key player in the region’s digital marketing landscape.

“As someone born and raised in LATAM, I’ve seen firsthand the incredible potential the region offers,” says Diego Vargas Ortiz, Founder of Chili and Unica. “Our agency’s unique approach allows us to help international brands navigate LATAM’s diverse markets effectively, with the control and transparency they need to succeed.”

Recent Recognition: Best Growth-Driven Marketing Agency in LATAM of 2026

Chili and Unica’s relentless commitment to driving growth for international brands across Latin America has earned them the prestigious title of Best Growth-Driven Marketing Agency in LATAM for 2026 at the Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights their innovative, data-driven approach to digital marketing, which has consistently delivered measurable results for clients expanding in the region.

Their multilingual team, which expertly combines cultural insights and digital strategies, has played a key role in the agency’s success. With proprietary dashboards offering real-time campaign reporting, Chili and Unica continue to set the standard for transparency and performance in LATAM market expansion.

Why LATAM is a Digital Growth Opportunity

Latin America is home to over 770 million Spanish and Portuguese-speaking people, offering a massive, relatively untapped audience for international brands. Digital media consumption in the region is growing rapidly, with Latinos spending an average of 9 hours per day online. The region also boasts some of the highest click-through rates (CTR) globally and holds the second-largest audiences on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Despite the region’s vast potential, LATAM remains underpenetrated by many international businesses due to the challenges of navigating local markets and understanding the consumer behavior of the diverse, dynamic region. This is where Chili and Unica steps in, offering data-driven, result-oriented strategies to help brands scale effectively in LATAM.

“Our success comes from understanding that LATAM is not a single market; it’s a region of diverse countries, cultures, and consumer behaviors,” explains Ortiz. “With our multilingual and senior teams, we provide strategies that resonate with local audiences while ensuring that our clients get the returns they expect.”

Tailored Digital Strategies for LATAM Expansion

Chili and Unica specializes in providing digital marketing strategies that drive measurable results. Their services include paid media, SEO, AIO (Artificial Intelligence Optimization), CRM, and CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization), all of which are crucial for brands seeking to penetrate the competitive LATAM market. The agency’s proprietary dashboard and CRM enable clients to track their campaigns 24/7, offering transparency and real-time reporting on key metrics.

“We are data-driven and focused on delivering results that align with our clients’ business goals,” says Ortiz. “Our proprietary tools, along with our deep regional knowledge, allow us to maximize our clients’ return on investment while keeping them in control of their marketing efforts.”

A Gateway for International Brands Entering LATAM

As businesses in the US and Europe face higher advertising costs and increased competition, LATAM offers an attractive alternative with lower Cost Per Mille (CPM), Cost Per Click (CPC), and Cost Per Acquisition (CPA). The region’s digital landscape presents unique opportunities for international brands to grow their presence, but success requires a partner with local expertise.

Chili and Unica have built a track record of success by offering tailored solutions to international clients, ensuring that their entry into the LATAM market is smooth and profitable. Through a combination of localized strategies and a senior, multilingual team, the agency helps brands optimize their campaigns, reach new audiences, and achieve sustainable growth.

“We provide our clients with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to expand into LATAM with confidence,” says Ortiz. “From the very beginning, we work closely with them to ensure we’re on track to deliver the results they want.”

Proven Success in LATAM

Chili and Unica’s results-driven approach has already made a significant impact for brands across a range of industries. The agency’s ability to blend regional expertise with global best practices has made it a trusted partner for major international brands.

“We’ve worked with global brands such as Bytedance, Black & Decker, and Red Bull, helping them navigate the complexities of LATAM marketing,” says Ortiz. “Our goal is to continue providing value to our clients by offering them proven strategies that drive revenue and margins.”

To learn more about how Chili and Unica can help your brand succeed in LATAM, explore their services through their website or visit their country-specific sites in Brazil ( Chili Brazil ) and Mexico ( Chili Mexico ).

About Chili and Unica

Chili and Unica is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in helping businesses expand and grow within the Latin American market. With a team fluent in Spanish, Portuguese, and English, the agency offers tailored digital marketing strategies focused on paid media, SEO, CRM, and other conversion-driving techniques. Since its founding, Chili and Unica has worked with global brands like Bytedance, Black & Decker, and Red Bull, and continues to lead the way in LATAM market expansion.

For more information, please visit Chili or Unica .

Media Contact

Diego Vargas Ortiz

Founder, Chili and Unica

Email: diego@chili.pa

Website: www.chili.pa

LinkedIn: Diego Vargas Ortiz

Instagram: Chili Agency

LinkedIn: Chili Digital