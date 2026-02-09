Adrian Campbell, Indonesia Based Executive, Announces Saraya Beach Resort and Residences in West Lombok

Kinnara Capital has formally launched Saraya Beach Resort and Residences, marking the start of a mixed-use hospitality development positioned along the beachfront in Sekotong, West Lombok. The launch represents a key milestone for the project as it transitions from planning into active development, establishing the framework for an integrated resort and residential destination within one of Lombok’s emerging coastal areas.

Saraya Beach Resort and Residences is being delivered by Kinnara Capital, a developer focused on development and investment-grade hospitality projects across Asia. The project has been structured to operate as a single, professionally managed development rather than a collection of separate assets, with resort operations, villas and shared amenities planned under a unified site and management model. This structure reflects an emphasis on operational clarity and long-term delivery following the project’s launch.

The development is located on Lombok’s southwest coastline, an area that has increasingly been identified as part of West Lombok’s broader tourism and infrastructure corridor. The launch positions Saraya Beach Resort and Residences within this regional context while maintaining a measured approach to growth that aligns with local planning and land use considerations. Development activity is being staged, with initial phases focused on site preparation, construction sequencing and operational planning.

From launch, Saraya Beach Resort and Residences has been positioned around transparency in how the development progresses. Kinnara Capital has laid out measures intended to provide clear visibility into construction activity and delivery milestones throughout the development lifecycle.

As part of this approach, the developer has introduced live CCTV access across the construction site, allowing stakeholders and international observers to view progress remotely as development advances. The initiative is intended to reduce information gaps for foreign investors by providing real-time visibility into on-site activity throughout construction, a measure Kinnara Capital said supports clarity and accountability during delivery.

The development comprises a master-planned resort environment that integrates a collection of villas with hospitality facilities and shared-use amenities. These elements are intended to function cohesively as part of a single resort operation, supporting both guest accommodation and residential use within the same operational framework. While villas are a central component of the development, the project is positioned as hospitality-led rather than as a standalone residential estate.

The launch also establishes the role of a dedicated marketing company engaged to manage communications related to Saraya Beach Resort and Residences. The marketing company’s remit is focused on ensuring information released publicly reflects the current stage of development and availability as the project progresses, maintaining consistency and accuracy rather than driving sales activity.

Adrian Campbell, Indonesia based chief executive officer of Kinnara Capital, said the launch reflects a deliberate approach to how the development will be delivered. “This launch marks the point at which Saraya moves from concept to structured execution,” Adrian Campbell said. “Our focus is on delivering the development in a clear and disciplined way, with transparency around how the project is built, managed and brought to market over time.”

Adrian Campbell added that the location in West Lombok was selected with long-term considerations in mind. “Sekotong offers a coastal setting that remains relatively undeveloped compared with more established destinations,” he said. “The launch of Saraya is about establishing a project that aligns with that setting and progresses in step with regional infrastructure and planning.”

Saraya Beach Resort and Residences is not being positioned around projections, guarantees or performance claims. The launch announcement is intended to confirm the commencement of development and outline the structure under which the project will proceed. Planning decisions have been guided by zoning requirements, site conditions and long-term stewardship objectives appropriate for a beachfront development in West Lombok.

The site plan incorporates resort facilities, communal spaces and villas arranged to preserve access, shared areas and operational efficiency. Centralized amenities are intended to support day-to-day resort operations while integrating residential use into a professionally managed environment. References to availability relate to development phasing and readiness following the launch, including villas starting at $199k AUD , rather than commercial promotion.

As the development moves forward from launch, Kinnara Capital stated it will continue coordinating with local stakeholders to ensure alignment with infrastructure planning and regional priorities. Saraya Beach Resort and Residences is expected to contribute to West Lombok’s hospitality landscape as development progresses, while maintaining a pace and scale consistent with the surrounding area.

The launch of Saraya Beach Resort and Residences reflects a broader shift toward more structured mixed-use hospitality development models in Asia, where resort and residential components are planned together under a single development framework. In this context, the project represents the formal start of a development intended to balance hospitality operations, residential use and long-term regional alignment from its initial launch phase onward.