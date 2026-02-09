Private Jet Makers Focus On Wealthy Travelers As Demand And Prices Rise

A Market Shift Toward High-End Jets

Private jet manufacturers are increasingly targeting wealthy customers as demand for business aircraft continues to rise, a trend highlighted by the attention around Gulfstream’s G700 at the Singapore Airshow, where visitors queued to tour an aircraft that can cost tens of millions of dollars.

Parked away from commercial and military aircraft, the G700 drew steady lines of visitors, while sales discussions continued on board. The cabin features wide oval windows, pale leather seating, polished wood veneer, and separate living areas, including a rear bedroom described by staff as a grand suite with a shower. The focus on interior space and comfort reflects a shift in aviation as commercial airlines concentrate on high passenger volumes, while private jet makers aim at a smaller group of high net worth buyers.

Industry data shows that in 2025 global private jet flights reached about 3.7 million, up 5% from 2024 and about 35% higher than before the pandemic, according to aviation intelligence firm WingX. Over the same period from 2020 to 2025, the number of ultra high net worth individuals, defined as those worth more than $30 million, rose by more than 70%.

Scott Neal, Gulfstream’s head of worldwide sales, said companies and wealthy individuals are traveling more globally and see business aircraft as an efficient way to reach more destinations. He said more firms are operating across borders and need to move between locations more directly.

Gulfstream is competing with manufacturers including Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, and Textron Aviation, which produces Cessna jets. Private jets are sold in small numbers at high prices, and manufacturers also generate revenue from support, parts, and maintenance programs. By contrast, airlines often operate on thin margins, typically earning about 2% to 4% above costs, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Why Buyers Pay For Efficiency

France’s Dassault Aviation, which also builds military aircraft, is promoting its Falcon business jets and says technology from its combat planes improves performance and comfort in its civil models. The company says its customers include corporations, governments, and high net worth individuals.

Carlos Brana, head of civil aircraft at Dassault Aviation, said that while private jets can cost tens of millions of dollars, they can make financial sense for frequent travelers who might otherwise spend large sums on repeated first class tickets. He said most buyers are focused on reducing travel time and avoiding connections rather than seeking extravagance.

Brana said the goal is to travel with less fatigue, and that interiors are designed to be comfortable and functional rather than decorative. Manufacturers also promote features such as lower cabin noise, improved air pressure, and refined interiors to make long flights less tiring. Some aircraft keep cabin pressure closer to ground levels, which companies say leaves passengers feeling less worn out after long journeys.

Asia’s Role In Demand

Asia is becoming a larger part of the business jet market. A report by Alton Aviation Consultancy ahead of this year’s Singapore Airshow said international traffic in the Asia Pacific region grew by 8% in 2025, compared with global growth of 6.8%. Since 2015, carriers have added more than 600 new routes, improving access to destinations that previously had limited connections.

Private jet travel has eased slightly but still holds a larger share of premium demand than before the pandemic. Neal said Gulfstream’s market share in the region is growing, with more deliveries in countries including Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Dassault said it is also seeing rising demand in India, Thailand, and Laos. In countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines, where many airports have shorter runways, smaller business jets can reach locations that large airliners cannot.

China, which once had the largest private jet fleet in Asia, has seen demand cool in recent years, according to Dassault. Brana said he expects interest to increase again as more Chinese companies expand internationally and seek faster and more direct travel options.

Despite this growth, the Asia Pacific region still represents a smaller share of the global business aviation fleet than the United States, which accounts for about 70% of the market.

Criticism And Environmental Limits

The move toward high end aircraft has drawn criticism from analysts who say focusing on a small group of wealthy buyers does not address wider supply chain problems that have affected aircraft makers since the pandemic. Environmental concerns are also a significant issue, as private jets are among the most carbon intensive ways to travel.

Gulfstream said its newest jets can operate using 100% sustainable aviation fuel, while Dassault currently supports a 50 50 blend. The industry continues to face limits in sourcing enough sustainable fuel because production remains limited and costs are higher than for conventional jet fuel.

Manufacturers say newer aircraft are more fuel efficient and can fly longer distances without stopping, which they say reduces overall emissions. Neal said that over one generation of aircraft, fuel burn for similar missions has been reduced by 35%, and said Gulfstream has invested in efficiency and environmental performance.

Airlines Also Chase Premium Travelers

The focus on higher paying customers is not limited to private jet makers. Commercial airlines are also adjusting their offerings. Taiwan’s Starlux, which describes itself as a luxury carrier, is moving away from low cost tickets and dense seating layouts.

The airline has expanded its first, business, and premium economy cabins and displayed these upgrades at the Singapore Airshow on the Airbus A350 1000. Passengers have access to large 4K screens, and seats across cabins are designed to be wider and more comfortable than standard layouts.

Private jet manufacturers and airlines are both placing more emphasis on comfort and convenience, as the number of wealthy travelers continues to grow.

Featured image credits: Live and Let’s Fly

