Norway Says Salt Typhoon Breached Organizations Using Vulnerable Network Devices

Feb 9, 2026

Accusation From Norwegian Authorities
The Norwegian government said a Chinese-backed hacking group known as Salt Typhoon broke into several organizations in the country, marking the latest confirmed intrusion linked to the group. In a report published on Friday, the Norwegian Police Security Service said the attackers targeted vulnerable network devices and carried out the activity for espionage purposes.

The security service said the group is believed to be working for the Chinese government and described the activity as part of an ongoing campaign focused on exploiting weaknesses in network infrastructure. Norway is the latest country to publicly confirm an intrusion connected to Salt Typhoon.

Background On Salt Typhoon Activity
Senior U.S. national security officials have previously described Salt Typhoon as an “epoch-defining threat.” The group has spent years breaking into the networks of critical infrastructure organizations around the world, according to public statements from U.S. officials. Those intrusions have included telecom providers in Canada and the United States, where the group allegedly intercepted the communications of senior politicians.

The series of breaches has increased pressure on telecommunications companies to improve their security practices. The Norwegian report adds to a growing list of governments that have linked intrusions in their networks to the same group and its methods.

