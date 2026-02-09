DreamTech Unveils Neural4D-2.5: Introducing the “Native 3D” Architecture for High-Fidelity AIGC

DreamTech has officially announced the launch of Neural4D-2.5 , its new generation foundational model for 3D AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content). By introducing the innovative Native 3D Attribute Grid architecture, DreamTech aims to enhance the quality and accessibility of high-fidelity 3D assets for creators worldwide.

Neural4D-2.5 represents a significant architectural shift, moving away from traditional resource-intensive methods to a streamlined generative process that optimizes computational efficiency while maintaining high-quality output.

Technological Innovation: TEXTRIX and the “Native 3D” Paradigm

The core innovation behind Neural4D-2.5 is detailed in the technical paper, TEXTRIX: Latent Attribute Grid for Native Texture Generation .

Traditional methods often treat 3D texturing as a 2D projection task, which can lead to seams and lighting inconsistencies. Neural4D-2.5 addresses these challenges with a Native 3D Attribute Grid.

● Native 3D Generation: Utilizing a Sparse DiT (Diffusion Transformer) and Attribute VAE, the model generates geometry, texture, and semantic attributes directly in volumetric space.

● Seamless Consistency: This “born-in-3D” approach is designed to eliminate projection artifacts and seams, ensuring 360-degree visual consistency.

● Physical Disentanglement: The model goes beyond RGB colors by generating PBR (Physically Based Rendering) attributes – including roughness, metallic, and normal maps, ensuring assets are ready for integration into modern game engines.

Mastering Complex Geometric Scenarios

Neural4D-2.5 demonstrates exceptional capabilities in handling abstract and topologically complex scenarios, addressing common challenges in AI 3D generation:

● Complex Expressions & Structures: Leveraging Attribute VAE’s high-frequency detail encoding, the model accurately captures exaggerated facial expressions and intricate topological structures.

● Floating Particles & Effects: Thanks to the Sparse 3D Representation, the model supports discontinuous topology. This allows for the generation of floating particles, separated strands, and artistic effects that are structurally independent yet visually cohesive.

From Screen to Reality: Manufacturing-Ready

Neural4D-2.5 is designed to bridge the gap between digital assets and physical manufacturing. It includes features optimized for 3D printing and CNC machining workflows.

● Manifold Thickening: Algorithms automatically detect and thicken thin shells to improve structural integrity.

● Watertight Geometry: The model generates closed meshes, streamlining the preparation process for slicing and printing.

Availability

DreamTech is committed to supporting the global creator economy. With the launch of Neural4D-2.5, the company has opened its API to developers, enabling efficient integration of high-quality 3D generation capabilities into various applications. By optimizing the underlying architecture, DreamTech aims to transform 3D generation into an accessible utility, empowering developers and creators to turn their imagination into reality with greater ease.

For more information and API access, please visit: https://www.neural4d.com/api

About DreamTech

DreamTech is a pioneer in 3D & 4D AIGC technology, dedicated to delivering advanced generative performance with highly optimized architecture. Driven by native 3D technology, DreamTech empowers creators to turn imagination into physical reality through advanced generative AI.