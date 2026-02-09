Mered Partners with Leading French Landscape Studio for Riviera Residences, Abu Dhabi

Mered has announced its collaboration with renowned Paris-based landscape architecture firm Michel Desvigne Paysagiste (MDP) for its upcoming Riviera Residences on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

The partnership brings global design expertise to one of the city’s most anticipated waterfront addresses, reinforcing Mered’s vision of delivering thoughtfully designed communities that balance architecture, lifestyle, and nature. Riviera Residences is positioned as a refined example of luxury real estate development in Abu Dhabi, where landscape design plays a central role in everyday living.

The development will feature more than 400 residences along with 11 exclusive villas, including sky villas, ocean villas, and a penthouse. Inspired by Abu Dhabi’s pearl-diving heritage, the project combines elegant architectural detailing with soft, natural finishes and carefully curated outdoor spaces.

According to Michael Belton, CEO of Mered, the appointment of MDP reflects the developer’s long-term vision for Riviera Residences. Rather than treating landscape as a secondary element, the project integrates outdoor spaces as an essential part of the resident experience, from social areas and wellness zones to shaded walkways and waterfront views.

MDP’s scope includes developing a landscape framework that responds to the local climate, enhances sustainability, and creates seamless connections between the buildings, open spaces, and the surrounding waterfront. The firm is internationally recognised for its ability to design landscapes that evolve over time while remaining deeply connected to their environment.

Located within Abu Dhabi Global Market on Al Reem Island, Riviera Residences offers a lifestyle-focused setting with amenities such as swimming pools, fitness and wellness facilities, yoga spaces, sports courts, family areas, and a vibrant waterfront promenade overlooking the Azure Lagoon and Saadiyat Island.

With enabling works already underway, the project marks another milestone for Mered as one of the forward-thinking property developers in Abu Dhabi, UAE, continuing to shape premium residential destinations through global collaborations and design-led thinking.

