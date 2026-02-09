Texasia, Renowned Clothing Manufacturer, Introduces Scalable Production Model for Low MOQ and Mass Market Apparel Brands.

Texasia International Fashion Co., Ltd. , a Bangladesh-based clothing manufacturer, has introduced a new scalable production model designed to support both low-MOQ emerging fashion brands and high-volume apparel companies through a single, integrated manufacturing system.

The initiative reflects a growing industry demand for flexible supply chains that can accommodate both small-batch collections and large-scale retail production. By combining in-house capabilities with a network of certified partner factories, Texasia aims to provide brands with a manufacturing partner that can scale alongside their growth.

The company’s new model enables startups and boutique labels to launch collections with lower minimum order quantities while also supporting established brands with large-volume, cost-efficient production. This approach allows Texasia to serve a broader range of global clients without compromising quality, compliance, or delivery timelines.

“Our goal is to remove the traditional barriers between small-scale and large-scale manufacturing,” said Rahamatullah Rony , CEO and Managing Director of Texasia.

“Fashion brands today need partners who can adapt quickly, whether they are producing their first collection or managing international retail distribution. Our scalable production system is designed to grow with our clients.”

Operating from Bangladesh, one of the world’s leading garment manufacturing hubs, Texasia maintains internationally recognized compliance standards, including ISO, BSCI and SEDEX certifications.

The company emphasizes ethical sourcing, transparent production processes, and sustainable material options to meet the expectations of modern global brands.

Texasia provides end-to-end apparel solutions, including product design, sampling, fabric sourcing, bulk production, quality control, packaging, and international logistics. This integrated approach helps reduce operational complexity for brands while maintaining consistency from concept to final delivery.

Texasia offers a comprehensive and diversified apparel product portfolio designed to support global fashion brands, retailers, and corporate buyers. The company specializes in manufacturing and sourcing a wide range of knit, woven, and specialty garments, including casualwear, sportswear, underwear, workwear, uniforms, and outerwear.

Its core product capabilities cover circular knit and jersey garments such as T-shirts, polo shirts, hoodies, and activewear, alongside flat knit sweaters, denim and woven garments, swimwear, nightwear, and formalwear collections. Texasia also provides headwear, promotional apparel, and sustainable jute and eco-friendly product solutions, allowing brands to source complete product lines through a single manufacturing partner.

This diversified product strength enables Texasia to support clients from concept development to bulk production while maintaining consistent quality, flexibility, and compliance with international standards.

With clients across Europe, North America, and other international markets, Texasia continues to position itself as a reliable OEM, ODM, and private-label manufacturing partner for fashion companies seeking flexible and compliant production solutions.

Texasia’s service model covers the entire apparel production lifecycle, beginning with design and product development and extending through sourcing, sampling, manufacturing, quality control, and global logistics.

The company works with a network of certified factories and material suppliers to deliver customized solutions tailored to each brand’s price point, quality standards, and delivery timeline. Its in-house quality control team monitors every stage of production, while dedicated sourcing and logistics specialists ensure efficient material procurement and on-time international shipping.