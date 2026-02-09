Fix Mold Miami, a state-certified indoor environmental services and mold removal company, announced a strategic partnership with Solar Air Flow to introduce solar-powered attic ventilation systems designed to address one of Florida’s most persistent contributors to mold growth: trapped attic heat and humidity.

FixMold delivers mold remediation services across Miami and surrounding communities, including Coral Gables, Fisher Island, Coconut Grove, Cocoplum, Star Island, Indian Creek Island, Bal Harbour, and Surfside, among others.

The initiative was developed under the guidance of Abe Katz, a longtime industry professional whose career spans over a decade managing large-scale mold remediation operations throughout New York and Florida. Katz’s involvement brings a level of operational validation rarely seen in preventive technology rollouts within the mold industry.

Solar-Powered Attic Ventilation for Better Indoor Air Quality and Reduced HVAC Strain

After evaluating multiple technologies, Katz partnered with Solar Air Flow, a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in solar-powered ventilation systems. The systems continuously exhaust hot, humid air from attics using solar energy, lowering attic temperatures and reducing moisture migration into living spaces. Because they run on solar power, they operate during daylight hours without increasing household electricity usage.

For homeowners and property managers in Indian Creek Island, Cocoplum, Coral Gables, Bal Harbour, Surfside, and nearby neighborhoods, that means improved indoor air quality, less strain on HVAC systems, and fewer repeat calls for professional duct work from an air duct cleaning company . Paired with professional remediation and lab-backed testing, solar attic ventilation reduces the conditions that allow mold to return.

Mold Remediation & Solar Air Flow Partnership Backed by Proven Industry Leadership

Abe Katz is the operational lead for FixMold’s Solar Air Flow partnership, guiding technology selection, field testing, and integration with existing mold remediation services. Before joining Fix Mold, Katz managed day-to-day operations for both Miami Mold Specialist and Five Borough Mold Specialist, overseeing teams of 35+ technicians and supervising tens of thousands of remediation jobs. He also spent more than ten years teaching certification classes and training technicians in containment and prevention.

Katz’s role in the Solar Air Flow collaboration is practical and hands-on, focusing on leading pilot installations and real-world testing across South Florida properties. He is responsible for validating performance through pre- and post-installation lab testing coordinated with Fix Mold’s mold testing company in Miami, defining installation and maintenance protocols suitable for marine, luxury, and older construction types, and training local crews and partner installers on system placement, airflow validation, and integration with HVAC remediation plans. In parallel, he ensures the solution aligns with FixMold’s prevention-first approach, allowing attic ventilation to complement remediation, HVAC cleaning, and long-term moisture control.

Certified Mold Remediation and Testing Professionals

Fix Mold Miami also operates as a trusted Mold Testing Company in Miami , providing lab-backed testing before and after remediation to validate reductions in airborne moisture and environmental contaminants. This verification process supports accurate documentation for homeowners, property managers, and real estate professionals.

All remediation and testing services are performed by technicians trained and certified through nationally recognized organizations, including:

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR)

Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC)

National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI)

Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA)

National Association of Mold Professionals (NAMP)

National Association of Environmental Mold Remediators and Inspectors (NAERMC)