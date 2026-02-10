EPICeSIM Expands Instant eSIM Connectivity for International Travelers Across 190+ Countries

EPICeSIM, a global travel eSIM provider co-owned by Eduard Stephenson and Douglas Mattheus, is redefining how international travelers stay connected by offering instant eSIM activation and affordable mobile data plans in more than 190 destinations worldwide.

Built for modern travelers seeking a reliable alternative to expensive roaming fees and physical SIM cards, EPICeSIM enables users to connect within minutes via instant QR code activation, ensuring seamless mobile data access immediately upon arrival. The service is designed for business travelers, digital nomads, and tourists who require secure, dependable connectivity across borders.

EPICeSIM allows travelers to avoid roaming charges entirely while maintaining flexibility. Users can keep their primary SIM active for calls, two-factor authentication, and WhatsApp messaging, while using EPICeSIM exclusively for high-speed mobile data, a key advantage over traditional roaming solutions.

Easy, Hassle-Free eSIM Setup

EPICeSIM simplifies international connectivity through a streamlined activation process. After purchasing a plan online, users receive a QR code by email, which can be scanned to install the eSIM in minutes. Once installed, the eSIM activates automatically upon arrival in the destination country, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards, airport kiosks, or manual configuration.

This instant QR code activation ensures travelers are connected from the moment they land, without delays or technical complexity.

Flexible Data Plans for Every Travel Scenario

EPICeSIM offers a broad range of data plans tailored to different travel needs:

Fixed Data Plans, Ideal for short trips or light users, offering predefined data amounts such as 1GB, 3GB, or even 100GB with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

Long-Duration & Regional Plans, Designed for extended stays or multi-country travel, including Europe eSIM, Asia eSIM, and USA eSIM coverage.

Unlimited Data Plans, Built for heavy data users, featuring high-speed daily data allowances with fair-usage policies, ensuring continuous connectivity without unexpected overage charges.

These options make EPICeSIM one of the most flexible solutions for travelers searching for the best eSIM for international travel.

Global Coverage with No Roaming Fees

EPICeSIM provides mobile data access in over 190 countries, connecting to more than 400 mobile networks worldwide. The platform automatically selects the strongest available 4G or 5G network, delivering reliable performance in major destinations such as Japan, Europe, the United States, Australia, and the Middle East.

With no roaming fees and no SIM swapping required, travelers can remain connected across borders without interruption.

Secure, Encrypted Connectivity

Unlike public Wi-Fi networks that expose users to security risks, EPICeSIM delivers encrypted mobile data connections. This ensures secure access when browsing, making payments, or managing sensitive accounts while traveling, an essential feature for security-conscious travelers and business professionals.

The Future of Travel Connectivity

EPICeSIM is setting a new standard for international mobile connectivity by combining instant activation, global coverage, and flexible pricing into a single solution. As the company continues to grow, it plans to expand partnerships and coverage to further simplify travel connectivity worldwide.

Following its recent recognition as Best Global eSIM Provider of 2026 by Evergreen Awards, EPICeSIM continues to strengthen its reputation in the industry. The award acknowledges the company’s consistent innovation, reliability, and customer-centric approach in revolutionizing the way travelers stay connected. EPICeSIM’s dedication to excellence has made it a top choice for travelers worldwide.

About EPICeSIM

EPICeSIM is a global travel eSIM company providing instant mobile data solutions for international travelers. Co-owned by Eduard Stephenson and Douglas Mattheus, the company partners with leading mobile networks to deliver secure, affordable eSIM connectivity in over 190 countries. EPICeSIM enables travelers to stay connected instantly without roaming fees or physical SIM cards.

Media Contact

Eduard Stephenson & Douglas Mattheus

Owners, EPICeSIM

Email: info@epicesim.com

Website: https://epicesim.com