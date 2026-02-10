Arrtx Expands Its Palette with New Marker Innovations at Ambiente 2026

Arrtx, an art materials brand specialzing in colour-focused creative tools, marked its presence at Ambiente 2026, the world-renowned consumer goods trade fair held at the Frankfurt Fair and Exhibition Centre from 6–10 February 2026.

Exhibiting at Hall 10, Booth E26A, Arrtx presented its latest acrylic marker developments to a broad audience of European and international buyers, distributors, retailers, and creative-industry professionals. The brand’s participation reflected its ongoing expansion within Europe and its growing role in the global creative supplies market.

New Product Highlights

At Ambiente 2026, Arrtx showcased a broad range of acrylic marker products, with a focus on colour systems, usability, and creative versatility. The exhibition provided opportunities for direct engagement with European distributors and retailers, as well as discussions with professionals from design, education, and lifestyle retail sectors.

Alongside its existing acrylic marker ranges. Arrtx introduced three newly developed acrylic marker sets during the exhibition. These new releases were designed to address distinct creative disciplines and evolving user needs, attracting interest for their curated colour systems and application-oriented design.

60 Direct Pen Acrylic Marker Set

Building on the brand’s earlier 36-colour acrylic marker set, the new 60 Direct Pen series expands colour variety while introducing a format focused on greater control and workflow efficiency. The 60 Direct Pen Acrylic Marker Set was presented as a solution for artists and designers who prioritise precision and efficiency. The colour selection focuses on versatility and clarity, supporting illustration, lettering, and structured design work.

The direct-pen format emphasizes immediate colour application with controlled line quality, reducing preparation time and supporting rapid creative workflows in professional and educational settings.

90B Landscape Acrylic Marker Set

Following the previously released 90A acrylic marker set, the 90B edition introduces a more specialized palette developed specifically for landscape and environment-focused artwork.Inspired by natural environments and spatial composition, The 90B Landscape Acrylic Marker Set was developed to support depth, atmosphere, and tonal balance in landscape-focused artwork. Focuses on earth tones, atmospheric blues, layered greens, and transitional hues, supporting depth, contrast, and tonal balance.

Designed for illustration, sketching, and mixed-media work, the set enables smooth colour layering and consistent coverage. Its colour structure reflects common landscape elements such as terrain, vegetation, sky, and architectural details, making it suitable for both outdoor-inspired artwork and studio-based composition.

120 Anime Acrylic Marker Set

Responding to the continued growth of character-led illustration and graphic storytelling. The 120 Anime Acrylic Marker Set expanded its colour range to include vibrant primary tones, soft pastels, dynamic accent colors, and carefully balanced skin shades, broadens the available colour range to support more complex character illustration.

The markers support clean outlines, flat colour fills, and layered shading, aligning with the technical requirements of character design and sequential art. The breadth of colors allows artists to work across expressive styles, from bold visual narratives to subtle tonal transitions.

Engaging European Buyers, Creative Professionals, and longstanding Supporters

Throughout Ambiente 2026, Arrtx held discussions with European distributors, retail buyers, and industry professionals on market trends, consumer preferences, and evolving creative habits. The brand also had the opportunity to engage in face-to-face conversations with longstanding supporters who have followed Arrtx for many years.

Among them there was a visitor who shared her excitement upon seeing Arrtx announce its participation in Ambiente through the brand’s official social media channels. Having followed Arrtx for more than five years, she recalled that the first product she purchased was an alcohol marker set, followed over time by acrylic markers and coloured pencils. She also participated in one of Arrtx’s art campaigns in the previous year.

During the exhibition, Arrtx and the visitor spent nearly two hours exchanging reflections on the brand’s development, the expansion of its product range, past campaigns, and her personal creative journey using Arrtx tools. The conversation offered a meaningful reminder of the long-term relationships formed between creative brands and the communities that grow alongside them.

A Broader Creative Vision

Arrtx’s participation in Ambiente 2026 underscored its long-term approach to brand development and international collaboration. Beyond product expansion, the brand continues to explore how creative tools can adapt to changing artistic workflows and regional market expectations.

Looking ahead, Arrtx aims to strengthen partnerships across Europe, expand its presence in both specialist and cross-category retail channels, and continue product development informed by direct feedback from artists and creative professionals.

About Arrtx

ARRTX: Art Materials, Starting with Acrylic Markers.



At ARRTX, we specialize in creating premium, accessible tools for artists and creatives worldwide. While we offer a full range of supplies, we are best known as a leading brand for Acrylic Markers—our top-selling product line.

Our markers are celebrated for their vibrant, opaque colors, smooth application, and versatility across surfaces. Building on this expertise, we have expanded our marker range to include professional alcohol markers, known for their exceptional blendability and precision. This focus on exceptional performance in our core categories reflects our wider commitment to color innovation and practical design across all our products, from markers and colored pencils to sketchbooks.

ARRTX empowers creativity, beginning with every stroke of our markers.