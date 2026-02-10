2026 China Oil & Gas Engineering Technology Exchange Conference to Be Held in Chengdu This April

The 2026 China Oil & Gas Engineering Technology Exchange Conference and New Technologies & Achievements Exhibition will be held in Chengdu, China, from April 16 to 17, 2026. Under the theme “Empowering Oil & Gas Engineering with Advanced Technologies to Drive High-Quality Exploration and Development,” the conference aims to establish a high-level, broad-based, and comprehensive platform for technical exchange and industry collaboration.

The event will bring together global expertise and resources to address key technical challenges associated with the exploration and development of complex oil and gas reservoirs, including deep and ultra-deep formations, deepwater resources, shale oil and gas, tight oil, and low-permeability reservoirs.

Jointly organized by the Chinese Petroleum Society, together with CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC, Yanchang Petroleum, and other leading industry organizations, the conference will integrate top-tier industry resources and promote collaborative innovation across industry, academia, research institutions, and application sectors. It is expected to inject new momentum into technological innovation and the transformation of scientific achievements in oil and gas engineering, while fostering new drivers of productivity for the industry.

As a globally influential event in the field of oil and gas engineering, the conference will welcome leading experts and industry professionals from CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC, ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, Saudi Aramco, BP, TotalEnergies, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, and other international energy companies, as well as top research institutions, universities, and technical service providers. Participants will engage in in-depth exchanges through the opening plenary session and a series of thematic technical forums, focusing on core engineering technologies and best industry practices, with the shared goal of advancing technological progress and industrial transformation.

Technical Forums

Intelligent Drilling and Completion Technologies & Equipment

This forum will focus on breakthroughs in intelligent drilling and completion technologies and their application in complex reservoir development, with the aim of enhancing operational safety and efficiency.

Geophysical Exploration, Logging, and Mud Logging Technologies

A platform for sharing the latest advances in geophysical exploration, well logging, and mud logging technologies, dedicated to improving reservoir identification accuracy and exploration efficiency.

Reservoir Stimulation and Testing Technologies

Showcasing innovative technologies and field case studies in hydraulic fracturing and reservoir stimulation to support the efficient development of tight and low-permeability oil and gas reservoirs.

Deep and Unconventional Drilling & Completion Engineering

Addressing key technical challenges in deep and unconventional resource development, with the objective of expanding the frontiers of oil and gas exploration and production.

Well Control Safety and Management

Exploring intelligent monitoring systems, risk early-warning mechanisms, and emergency response technologies to ensure safe, stable, and reliable oil and gas operations.

Offshore Drilling Technologies

Focusing on critical challenges in deepwater and remote offshore drilling, including intelligent upgrades of offshore drilling equipment, innovations for harsh environments, and the application of environmentally friendly technologies to enable efficient, safe, and green offshore exploration and development.

Downhole Operations Technologies

Discussing innovations in downhole operations—such as well servicing, well testing, stimulation, and wellbore maintenance—as well as equipment upgrades. The forum will examine solutions for complex wellbore conditions and intelligent operation technologies to improve efficiency, reduce operating costs, and support stable long-term well performance.

Held concurrently with the conference, the New Technologies and Achievements Exhibition will showcase the latest technological advancements, equipment, and application results in the oil and gas engineering sector. Key focus areas include intelligent drilling and completion, geophysical exploration and logging, and hydraulic fracturing.Through physical exhibits, simulation demonstrations, and video presentations, the exhibition will help bridge the gap between technological innovation and industry demand, accelerating the commercialization and practical application of scientific and technological achievements.

The 2026 China Oil & Gas Engineering Technology Exchange Conference will serve not only as a premier showcase for breakthroughs in well engineering technologies, but also as a central platform for global industry professionals to exchange ideas, share experience, strengthen cooperation, and jointly shape the future of the industry. With a strong emphasis on core technologies and collaborative innovation, the conference is poised to make a meaningful contribution to high-quality exploration and development and to global energy security.

Scheduled for April 2026 in Chengdu, the conference warmly invites oil and gas professionals, technology providers, researchers, and industry stakeholders from around the world to participate in this landmark event. Together, we aim to advance oil and gas engineering technologies and drive the industry toward a new era of high-quality, intelligent, and sustainable development.